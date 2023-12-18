Inside Serena Williams' Relationship History

Serena Williams is a queen both on and off the tennis court, but it surprisingly took her some time to find her king. Long before she crossed paths with now-husband Alexis Ohanian, the tennis phenom — who holds a whopping 23 Grand Slam women's singles titles — dated a few famous faces. Among them are men in the tennis world, an A-list rapper, and even a disgraced Hollywood director. She also was rumored to have ties to quite a few pro athletes, from basketball stars Corey Magette and Amar'e Stoudemire to NFL player Keyshawn Johnson. But it would be a man in the tech world, the co-founder of the website Reddit, who would eventually sweep her off her feet.

Of the men she's dated over the years, Williams reflected on how she ended up with Ohanian while speaking to The New York Times in 2020. The star shared, "Ultimately I wanted to be with someone who treated me nice, someone who was able to laugh with me and someone who understood my life and someone that loved me ... and you know, I'm sure there are other people out there. But you know, Alexis is the one I connected with, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Now take a look back at the men Williams was linked to before making it official with Ohanian.