Adrienne Bailon Responds To Uproar Over Bikini Picture

Adrienne Bailon is clapping back at the haters. The talk show host is responding to the uproar over her latest bikini pic and isn't a fan of all the backlash.

Bailon has always been outspoken about her feelings, especially when it comes to criticism about her body. Back in 2018, the co-host discussed on "The Real" how she faced weight fluctuations. She shared, "I know you guys are like, 'Is she pregnant? Her face is fuller!' FYI, I've always had a chubby face." At the time, the talk show host was facing constant speculation surrounding a potential pregnancy, and any weight change she had would only fuel the talk around the topic. Facing backlash firsthand, Bailon has always encouraged people to express body positivity.

In 2015, she told NBC News why it's important to have conversations about the Latina body. She said, "There isn't one type of beautiful. I think we need to learn that Latinas come in all different shapes, sizes, heights, and I think that that's what we should be celebrating." But while "The Cheetah Girls" star may have encouraged people to be more body-positive, it doesn't seem to have resonated with everyone. In her latest Instagram post, Bailon had to come face to face with criticism over how she looked, but she didn't let it get the best of her.