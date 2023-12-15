Adrienne Bailon Responds To Uproar Over Bikini Picture
Adrienne Bailon is clapping back at the haters. The talk show host is responding to the uproar over her latest bikini pic and isn't a fan of all the backlash.
Bailon has always been outspoken about her feelings, especially when it comes to criticism about her body. Back in 2018, the co-host discussed on "The Real" how she faced weight fluctuations. She shared, "I know you guys are like, 'Is she pregnant? Her face is fuller!' FYI, I've always had a chubby face." At the time, the talk show host was facing constant speculation surrounding a potential pregnancy, and any weight change she had would only fuel the talk around the topic. Facing backlash firsthand, Bailon has always encouraged people to express body positivity.
In 2015, she told NBC News why it's important to have conversations about the Latina body. She said, "There isn't one type of beautiful. I think we need to learn that Latinas come in all different shapes, sizes, heights, and I think that that's what we should be celebrating." But while "The Cheetah Girls" star may have encouraged people to be more body-positive, it doesn't seem to have resonated with everyone. In her latest Instagram post, Bailon had to come face to face with criticism over how she looked, but she didn't let it get the best of her.
Adrienne Bailon fired back at internet trolls
Adrienne Bailon is showing off her body in one of her latest Instagram posts. "The Real" host posted a montage of her bikini looks from her recent family vacay. Bailon made the video for fun, explaining in the caption, "Needed some sun before the snow — so... this was technically supposed to be my NO IG vacation! Present with my familia... but I showed my mom and sister what I wore every day and figured I'd put it together for you on a reel lol."
Bailon asked her followers what they thought of the raw post, but while she may have wanted a positive response, she faced backlash for her looks. One user wrote, "Wow, you have a great surgeon," implying "The Cheetah Girls" star had gotten work done. Not letting the comment get her down, Bailon fired back. She responded, "@bigmike1029 wow... this is the greatest compliment... my surgeon is @nyricanmama." No, Bailon didn't actually tag a surgeon — instead, the actor tagged her mom. That's right, Bailon got her looks from her mama and isn't letting people believe otherwise.
Bailon handled the comment with grace and a bit of sass and didn't let it ruin her enjoying her family vacay. She followed up that post with another montage of videos from her recent travels, and yes, she included videos of herself in a bikini despite the criticism she received from her previous post.
Adrienne Bailon regrets the plastic surgery she has had
Adrienne Bailon may have denied having any plastic surgery in her latest Instagram post, but she has had some work done in the past. During a 2013 episode of "The Real," the talk show host admitted that she had breast augmentation surgery when she was 19 years old and wrapping the first "The Cheetah Girls" movie. She said, "At 19 years old, I went and got breast implants and I went from one insecurity to another insecurity...I asked for a B and went out with a double D." Bailon, who had no idea they would end up filming a second "Cheetah Girls" film, felt insecure that people were now looking at her breasts and ended up getting them removed. While she may have gotten rid of them, she still admits she did have a breast lift after, but with her own breasts and not with implants.
After admitting she had gotten work done in the past, the following year, Bailon expressed her regret to E! News for ever having done anything and encouraged other people to hold off on going under the knife. She said, "Try not to do it [plastic surgery]. I think, first of all, you should attempt to love your body and the face the way it is." Since her breast augmentation, Bailon hasn't had any major work done, despite what people may think from her latest Instagram post.