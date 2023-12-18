Eric Trump's Wife Lara's Abrupt Exit From Fox News Explained
Fox News announced on December 3, 2022, that Lara Trump's time with them as a paid contributor had come to a close. "We appreciate Lara's valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming," the news channel said in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
While Lara didn't publicly comment on being let go, you better believe her famous father-in-law, former President Donald J. Trump, did. "Lara Trump was one of the smartest, quickest, nicest, and most professional people on Television," he ranted on his very own social media platform, Truth Social. "Her delivery, both in terms of presentation and content, was unbelievable — a true natural. Fox News is a much different place now than it was just a short time ago, but the audience loved Lara, her insight and vision — and so does the Trump family," he declared.
Alas, many have pointed out that the former president may have been the reason Lara received her Fox News pink slip in the first place.
Donald Trump's run for presidency may have been viewed as a conflict of interest at Fox News
According to Fox Corporation's political activities policy, "Any employee considering running for elected office is encouraged to consult FOX Government Relations early in the decision-making process to review the relevant laws that could impact the employee's candidacy. Journalists and on-air talent should also consult the policies of their respective business units."
While Lara Trump herself is not running for political office, her father-in-law, Donald J. Trump, announced his plan to seek the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election on November 14, 2022. And it's no secret that Lara prefers to stay heavily involved in his political campaigns. A source familiar with the matter told The Washington Post that Lara's work on the campaign trail for Donald met the criteria for the network's prohibition on political activity, while the Los Angeles Times noted that her departure was amicable.
Just prior to her exit at Fox, she went toe to toe with British-American talk show host Stuart Varney when he opined that Lara's father-in-law didn't appear to have the same "magic" he once had. "Oh, well, I highly disagree with that," she bit back. And, scene.
Lara Trump is still working
Lara Trump was first tapped to join Fox News in March 2021. However, prior to taking the paid contributor position, she had been on the show many times, moonlighting as a pro bono commentator. "I sort of feel like I've been an unofficial member of the team for so long. Over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like, 'Maybe we should just give you a key,'" she joked during an episode of "Fox and Friends."
Fortunately for Lara, losing her gig at Fox News doesn't appear to be the end-all-be-all of her career trajectory. Even before her time with Fox News, she hosted an online show aptly titled "The Right View with Lara Trump." She continues to produce those shows regularly. But that's not all. On September 29, Lara made her singing debut when she released her own cover of Tom Petty's iconic "I Won't Back Down" on Apple Music. As you may recall, Donald Trump also used that song during his 2020 campaign trail — much to the Petty family's dismay. "Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind," the family penned in part in a statement on Twitter. "Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together." YIKES.