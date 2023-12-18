Eric Trump's Wife Lara's Abrupt Exit From Fox News Explained

Fox News announced on December 3, 2022, that Lara Trump's time with them as a paid contributor had come to a close. "We appreciate Lara's valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming," the news channel said in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

While Lara didn't publicly comment on being let go, you better believe her famous father-in-law, former President Donald J. Trump, did. "Lara Trump was one of the smartest, quickest, nicest, and most professional people on Television," he ranted on his very own social media platform, Truth Social. "Her delivery, both in terms of presentation and content, was unbelievable — a true natural. Fox News is a much different place now than it was just a short time ago, but the audience loved Lara, her insight and vision — and so does the Trump family," he declared.

Alas, many have pointed out that the former president may have been the reason Lara received her Fox News pink slip in the first place.