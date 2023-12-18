The Devastating Truth About Jared Leto's Childhood

Born in Louisiana, Jared Leto was raised by a single mother with limited means who welcomed two children when she was still a teenager. But Constance Leto showered Jared and Shannon Leto with plenty of life opportunities. "[I] moved around a lot, lived all over the place," he told The Telegraph in 2013. The family spent time in all corners of the country and beyond, living from Wyoming to South America. "I haven't been to, um, where haven't I been? I mean as far as states ... I've almost been to every state," he said.

Constance led a bohemian lifestyle, often living in hippie communities with her boys in tow. With no shortage of creative friends around, Constance always ensured Jared and Shannon had access to musical instruments and allowed their imaginations to run wild. "Just having the art communal hippie experience as a child, there wasn't a clear line that was drawn," he previously said, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Jared, who is not only an Oscar-winning actor but also the frontman of the rock band 30 Seconds to Mars, which he co-founded with Shannon, attributes his success to Constance. "She encouraged her kids to be creative and work hard and do something special," Jared said in his Oscar acceptance speech in 2014, using the opportunity to publicly acknowledge her. "I just want to say I love you, Mom. Thank you for teaching me to dream," he said. While great for his future career, Jared's unique childhood experience also came with destructive consequences.