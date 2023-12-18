Supermodel Janice Dickinson Looks Unrecognizable Now
Aging isn't easy for the best of us. But it's even tougher when you're in the Hollywood spotlight and have spent your life trading on your looks, making it tempting to go under the knife to ward off the hands of time. Janice Dickinson has spent a fortune changing her looks, and the result is that now she doesn't look anything like she used to.
Dickinson was a top model when Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Claudia Schiffer were barely out of diapers. Per Metro, she started her career in the early 1970s, upping sticks from Brooklyn to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. Becoming the "world's first supermodel" wasn't plain sailing, though. Dickinson struggled to break into the industry as agents shunned her for being "too ethnic." However, after she was discovered by the fashion photography great Jacques Silberstein, she didn't look back.
Dickinson was signed by Wilhelmina Cooper, and she hit the big time within a couple of years. She appeared on the cover of Vogue a whopping 37 times, working with all of the top designers, such as Halston, Oscar de la Renta, and Versace, running with the Andy Warhol crowd, and becoming a fixture at New York City's bougie Studio 54. The Huffington Post notes that Dickinson was so successful that she even started her own agency, the Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency, which became a reality TV show. However, the 68-year-old has gone from being one of the modeling world's best-known faces to unrecognizable.
Bare-faced and brazen
Janice Dickinson is unapologetically outspoken about having gone under the knife. "I live for plastic surgery," she told In Touch in 2013. So, it's little surprise that she looks nothing like her former self nowadays. In fact, Dickinson was unrecognizable when she was snapped working out with her psychiatrist husband, Robert Hugh Gerner, in August 2023. The sexagenarian was make-up-free, showing off a suspiciously tight, taut face. Splash News reports that she mugged for the cameras and engaged in some steamy PDAs and groping sessions while working up a sweat.
Dickinson served up the plastic surgery tea to In Touch. She copped to having gone under the knife multiple times. "I had a tummy tuck and face-lift and currently do Botox and Restylane. I don't get anything in my cheeks. I have perfect bone structure," she shared, adding, "My lips are mine!" Dickinson also admitted that she'd had breast augmentation when she was 32 but vowed there was one procedure she'd never undergo, "butt implants!"
Dickinson hung up her modeling spurs years ago. However, she still has plenty to say about today's catwalk stars, especially Kendall Jenner. "I don't think she's a supermodel, I don't. ... Give me a break. You think that's supermodel? That is not supermodel," she told "The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro." Dickinson insisted that Jenner would never be a patch on her. "She can't beat me. She can't. Apples and oranges," Dickinson said.
The price of beauty
Janice Dickinson made a fortune from her looks. So, you can imagine the horror when she suffered a severe injury to her face while competing on the British reality show, "I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here." Dickinson stumbled and faceplanted during a challenge, resulting in her quitting the show early. "I thought, 'Geez, I'll never work again.' I thought that because I was badly damaged," she told The U.S. Sun. "Certainly too damaged to go back on the show. I had blood, bruises up and down my face, and there were gaping wounds. It really knocked my confidence."
After retiring from modeling, Dickinson became a reality TV staple. In addition to appearing on "I'm a Celeb," she served as a judge on "America's Next Top Model" for four seasons and had her own show, "The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency." Dickinson has also cropped up on "Botched," "The Surreal Life," "Celebrity Big Brother," and "Celebrity Rehab" among others.
However, despite Dickinson's stellar career, the reality TV star is much poorer than you'd think. In 2013, she was forced to file for bankruptcy after landing herself in $1 million of debt. Dickinson told In Touch that a large chunk of her debenture was due to her love of plastic surgery, blaming, "press wh**e doctors that offered to give me Botox and fix my teeth for free and then slapped me with bills."