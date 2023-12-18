Supermodel Janice Dickinson Looks Unrecognizable Now

Aging isn't easy for the best of us. But it's even tougher when you're in the Hollywood spotlight and have spent your life trading on your looks, making it tempting to go under the knife to ward off the hands of time. Janice Dickinson has spent a fortune changing her looks, and the result is that now she doesn't look anything like she used to.

Dickinson was a top model when Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Claudia Schiffer were barely out of diapers. Per Metro, she started her career in the early 1970s, upping sticks from Brooklyn to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. Becoming the "world's first supermodel" wasn't plain sailing, though. Dickinson struggled to break into the industry as agents shunned her for being "too ethnic." However, after she was discovered by the fashion photography great Jacques Silberstein, she didn't look back.

Dickinson was signed by Wilhelmina Cooper, and she hit the big time within a couple of years. She appeared on the cover of Vogue a whopping 37 times, working with all of the top designers, such as Halston, Oscar de la Renta, and Versace, running with the Andy Warhol crowd, and becoming a fixture at New York City's bougie Studio 54. The Huffington Post notes that Dickinson was so successful that she even started her own agency, the Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency, which became a reality TV show. However, the 68-year-old has gone from being one of the modeling world's best-known faces to unrecognizable.