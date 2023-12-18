Here's The Real Reason Tom Nitti Abruptly Left The Voice
Tom Nitti appeared to form a connection with coach Reba McEntire on Season 24 of "The Voice," so fans were confused when the singer left the show seemingly out of the blue. During the blind auditions, Nitti performed Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed and Delivered," and McEntire turned her chair to select the singer. "I'm just thrilled to pieces you're going to be on my team," she gushed. Speaking about the impact that appearing on "The Voice" had on his music career, Nitti heaped praise on McEntire. "From amazing vocal coaches to an amazing mentor and even better advice from the one and only Reba," he told The NYC Daily Post.
It came as a shock to fans when Nitti was not present during the Playoff Round, and there was no full explanation given for his absence. "I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight," McEntire explained.
A day later, Nitti took to Instagram to discuss his abrupt departure from the NBC reality series. "I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever and ultimately at the end of the day, my kids will always come first," the country singer wrote in November 2023. Later, Nitti explained that a heated custody battle with his ex-wife led to his departure from the show.
Tom Nitti's emails with Reba McEntire
Just five months before filming of Season 24 of "The Voice" began, Tom Nitti filed for divorce from his wife, which led to a custody battle that ensued while he was on the show. Speaking to the Observer-Dispatch, Nitti recalled how he told fellow contestant Jacquie Roar after Reba McEntire had just saved him from elimination during a Knockout Round. "I told her about how I had just received an email from my lawyers urging me to come home because my ex-wife was going after primary custody," the singer told the outlet in December 2023. "I made this choice not because I missed my kids but because I couldn't imagine losing them," he added.
Even after exiting "The Voice," Nitti continued to receive support from singers on the show, producers, and even McEntire, as he told the Observer she sent him a supportive email. The coach spoke about corresponding with Nitti. "We've been emailing back and forth and all of our hearts went out to him 'cause he couldn't finish the competition," McEntire told ET.
Not only did members of the NBC series reach out to Nitti, but he received an outpouring of support from fans online. "I hope you can come back another time after your custody battle is won," a follower wrote on Instagram after learning of the singer's personal struggle. Despite his untimely exit, fans can expect to hear more music from Nitti.
Tom Nitti gives fans a preview of new song
It should come as no surprise that Tom Nitti would leave an opportunity on "The Voice" to attend to matters with his kids. In October 2023, the singer spoke about what motivated him to create music. "My children and passion for writing a good song that at the end of the day touches people to the point of making them smile," Nitti told The NYC Daily Post. At the time, the country singer was asked about his plans after his run on the reality show ended. "Keep working for the New York State Police until I retire or hope to get a record deal that ultimately allows me to do what I love to do," he responded.
Breaking through on the NBC series was not the end of the road for Nitti, as he wasted no time getting back to work on music after leaving the show. He told the Observer-Dispatch that he wrote a song entitled "Redemption Road" about his experience on "The Voice." Just as the singer had originally planned, he would continue pursuing his dream while dedicating time to his family. "I'm hoping one day my kids will be able to see why I did what I did instead of just thinking that I quit," Nitti said.
Nitti recently treated fans to a preview of his song "One Night Stand" on Instagram. While his time on "The Voice" ended quickly, it seems his departure is far from the end of his career.