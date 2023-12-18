Here's The Real Reason Tom Nitti Abruptly Left The Voice

Tom Nitti appeared to form a connection with coach Reba McEntire on Season 24 of "The Voice," so fans were confused when the singer left the show seemingly out of the blue. During the blind auditions, Nitti performed Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed and Delivered," and McEntire turned her chair to select the singer. "I'm just thrilled to pieces you're going to be on my team," she gushed. Speaking about the impact that appearing on "The Voice" had on his music career, Nitti heaped praise on McEntire. "From amazing vocal coaches to an amazing mentor and even better advice from the one and only Reba," he told The NYC Daily Post.

It came as a shock to fans when Nitti was not present during the Playoff Round, and there was no full explanation given for his absence. "I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight," McEntire explained.

A day later, Nitti took to Instagram to discuss his abrupt departure from the NBC reality series. "I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever and ultimately at the end of the day, my kids will always come first," the country singer wrote in November 2023. Later, Nitti explained that a heated custody battle with his ex-wife led to his departure from the show.