The Shady Side Of Jack Antonoff

At the GQ Man of the Year Awards in November 2023, Jack Antonoff slammed comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg on the red carpet. While Dimoldenberg is recognized for conducting deliberately awkward interviews, many believed that Antonoff overstepped by responding to her rudely. She asked Antonoff if his glasses were real, to which he replied, "Yeah, of course they're real. That's extremely f***ing offensive." When the host noted that they looked a tad fake, Antonoff retorted, "That's like asking, 'Are you a piece of s***?'" He refused to let it go, posing the question repeatedly. "How much money do you have?" Antonoff then asked rhetorically, throwing out another example of a comparably offensive question.

As viewers called out Antonoff's questionable behavior, British GQ deleted the clip from their TikTok page. While they later posted a video that showed a much more cordial exchange between the pair, many fans were still hung up on the original clip. In a Reddit thread for the video, one user wrote, "When will people realize he is a massive prick lol. So self-important like everything he makes is the best thing ever. Idk it rubs me the wrong way. Have some humility." Even those who gave Antonoff the benefit of the doubt were underwhelmed. Another user remarked, "I've never seen him in an interview before so I just assumed he was trying to be sarcastic/join in with Amelia but it just didn't come off very well."