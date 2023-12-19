A Look At Amanda Bynes' Cosmetic Surgery Transformation

We haven't seen much of Amanda Bynes in the last decade, so when she does appear on social media, or the media in general, there's a lot of buzz. Just like when you don't see an old friend for a long time and immediately notice they've cut their hair or gotten new body art, it is a conversation starter — something she's become familiar with since quietly retiring. After working since childhood, Bynes removed herself from the limelight after 2010's "Easy A." In later years, after her departure, she would label the distance as a "retirement." Since then, Bynes has largely been out of the public eye until recently. She spoke with Paper in 2018 and said that her quiet retirement at just 24 may have been a mistake, but she was young and mistakes happen.

"If I was going to retire [the right way], I should've done it in a press statement — but I did it on Twitter," she told the magazine. "Real classy! But, you know, I was high and I was like, 'You know what? I am so over this' so I just did it. But it was really foolish and I see that now. I was young and stupid." Eventually, she found her footing again, and in the process, has made changes to her outward appearance to boost her self-confidence. Now creeping back into the public eye, Bynes has revealed a recent cosmetic surgery that has significantly improved her self-confidence.