A Look At Amanda Bynes' Cosmetic Surgery Transformation
We haven't seen much of Amanda Bynes in the last decade, so when she does appear on social media, or the media in general, there's a lot of buzz. Just like when you don't see an old friend for a long time and immediately notice they've cut their hair or gotten new body art, it is a conversation starter — something she's become familiar with since quietly retiring. After working since childhood, Bynes removed herself from the limelight after 2010's "Easy A." In later years, after her departure, she would label the distance as a "retirement." Since then, Bynes has largely been out of the public eye until recently. She spoke with Paper in 2018 and said that her quiet retirement at just 24 may have been a mistake, but she was young and mistakes happen.
"If I was going to retire [the right way], I should've done it in a press statement — but I did it on Twitter," she told the magazine. "Real classy! But, you know, I was high and I was like, 'You know what? I am so over this' so I just did it. But it was really foolish and I see that now. I was young and stupid." Eventually, she found her footing again, and in the process, has made changes to her outward appearance to boost her self-confidence. Now creeping back into the public eye, Bynes has revealed a recent cosmetic surgery that has significantly improved her self-confidence.
Bynes underwent a blepharoplasty
Amanda Bynes, who has been largely off social media and away from public life for over a decade, recently came forward to talk about a procedure after the media noticed her appearance changed. "So I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look. And I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds and the corners of my eye so I don't have those skin folds anymore," she said in a video on her new TikTok account.
Also, in the video, Bynes talked about how the blepharoplasty was hugely beneficial to her views of herself. She mentioned it was one of the best things she's done for her self-confidence and made her more comfortable and sure of herself. She went on to say that she wanted to head off any rumors about her new look on her own terms and let her fans know that the surgery helped her feel so much better about herself.
Bynes joins many others in the eyelid lifting procedure, which is gaining popularity. In fact, blepharoplasty is frequently one of the top five cosmetic procedures in the United States each year. It's also becoming more trendy amongst other Hollywood types, including Matt Damon and Jennifer Coolidge– so Bynes is in good company.
Bynes also appears to be removing face tats
Although Amanda Bynes has largely been away from public life since she departed Hollywood work in 2010, she has had a resurgence from time to time. One such moment was in 2019 when she appeared on Instagram with a heart tattoo on her cheek that fans hadn't seen before. She acknowledged this blip and obsessed with her face ink on her podcast "Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski." On the podcast, she said, "Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos. It shouldn't matter."
Even so, it seems she is in the process of removing the tattoo. In March 2022, she posted an Instagram video showing followers how her tattoo removal process was going. The video revealed a fading heart where the bold line used to be, via E! Online. The face tattoo wouldn't be the first that she's had removed, either. In 2014, another of her tattoos, a pair of angel wings on her arm, was removed.
However, the removals haven't stopped her from adorning herself with more tattoos. She was spotted later in 2022 with a new trio of tats. She got the name Paul (her ex-fiancé's name) in gothic text on her wrist, as well as both a red rose and the word "d*ck" on her bicep.