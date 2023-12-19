The Struggles Renovation Island Star Bryan Baeumler Faced Off-Camera
On camera, Bryan Baeumler can make even the worst situation on "Renovation Island" into a positive. But despite his optimistic personality on the HGTV show, off-screen Baeumler has come face to face with difficult situations.
Bryan made his debut on HGTV Canada in 2007. He hosted "Disaster DIY," guiding even the most inexperienced renovators through proper home renovation techniques. He appeared in several more of the network's shows following "Disaster DIY" and even got his family involved. However, his most popular renovation came with the show "Renovation Island." He and his wife, Sarah Baeumler, took on the daunting task of renovating an island resort in the Bahamas. The journey to transforming a run-down property into a calming getaway hasn't come easy by any means.
In an interview with Kari Shelton in 2019, Bryan revealed he and Sarah had faced plenty of issues during the renovation process. He shared, "It's probably much more of an adventure than we anticipated! There have been lots of unexpected issues and problems that we've had to solve." Fans of the show saw those issues firsthand in the series, and while Bryan doesn't mind talking about the struggles of renovating a property to thousands of viewers, he is more private about his personal struggles.
Bryan Baeumler suffers from anxiety
Given Bryan Baeumler's calm, cool, and collected demeanor on television, it might surprise many to learn that the HGTV star has experienced anxiety. During an annual event in Ottawa, Baeumler opened up about this condition. He shared, "I have a massive anxiety disorder and agoraphobia, what have I signed up for, not to mention public speaking." For those who may be unfamiliar with agoraphobia, it is essentially the fear of leaving "environments they know and consider to be safe," as noted by Better Health.
While speaking at the conference, the "Renovation Island" star explained how people may put on a front to appear fine, but in reality, they struggle deep down. He shared, "We deliver ourselves to other people in the way we want to see that in the mirror but that's not necessarily the way it always is for people ... It's not always rainbows and unicorns, you know, there are days that are warthogs and thunderstorms." Baeumler knows what this is like firsthand.
When kicking off his HGTV career, Baeumler admitted to "The Morning Show" that he suffered severe anxiety. He said, "From my early 20s, for about 15 years, I had severe anxiety and agoraphobia ... The first few years of filming the show were pretty much a 24-hour-a-day panic attack." Baeumler has been dealing with anxiety and agoraphobia for practically half his life, and had he not revealed his struggles, people would probably never know.
Bryan Baeumler has faced tragic loss
Like many of us, Bryan Baeumler has faced significant loss in his life. On Father's Day 2023, the "Renovation Island" star revealed on social media that he had taken his youngest children, Lincoln and Josephine, to explore the Sans Souci Island in Canada. Even though it was a day for family time, Baeumler also took a moment to remember a good friend who died in March 2023. They visited his friend's business on Father's Day to honor his memory. Posting to his Instagram story, Baeumler wrote, "Claire and Remi @ Leblanc Sans Souci have been great friends for 32 years... last time she saw [Lincoln and Jojo] she was taller than them! Rest in peace Remi... we miss you."
Reflecting on the loss of his friend appeared to deepen Bryan Baeumler's appreciation for fatherhood. The reality TV star took to Instagram that same day in honor of Father's Day, sharing, "The most important part of being a Dad is telling them and showing them you love them until they're sick of hearing it, and by setting a good example by the way you talk to and treat the people and situations around you." Although he was mourning his friend's death, it seemed to have made Baeumler appreciate the things he has in his life and being the father to his kids.