The Struggles Renovation Island Star Bryan Baeumler Faced Off-Camera

On camera, Bryan Baeumler can make even the worst situation on "Renovation Island" into a positive. But despite his optimistic personality on the HGTV show, off-screen Baeumler has come face to face with difficult situations.

Bryan made his debut on HGTV Canada in 2007. He hosted "Disaster DIY," guiding even the most inexperienced renovators through proper home renovation techniques. He appeared in several more of the network's shows following "Disaster DIY" and even got his family involved. However, his most popular renovation came with the show "Renovation Island." He and his wife, Sarah Baeumler, took on the daunting task of renovating an island resort in the Bahamas. The journey to transforming a run-down property into a calming getaway hasn't come easy by any means.

In an interview with Kari Shelton in 2019, Bryan revealed he and Sarah had faced plenty of issues during the renovation process. He shared, "It's probably much more of an adventure than we anticipated! There have been lots of unexpected issues and problems that we've had to solve." Fans of the show saw those issues firsthand in the series, and while Bryan doesn't mind talking about the struggles of renovating a property to thousands of viewers, he is more private about his personal struggles.