Sad Details About Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser's Personal Life

Hallmark star Autumn Reeser has built a career in bringing swoon-worthy love stories to life on the small screen. Unfortunately, she hasn't had as much luck in real life. Fans will be bummed (and perhaps surprised) to know that "The Wedding Veil" actor is one of several Hallmark stars whose relationships sadly failed. In 2014, she filed for divorce from her husband, Jesse Warren, after five years of marriage. It proved to be a difficult time, especially as the couple had a three-year-old and one-year-old to consider.

But as the actor told the "Out of Line" podcast in 2018, the split taught her some valuable, if harsh, lessons. "I think I'm a lot less afraid in life at this point because I feel like I've already gone through something that was my worst nightmare and survived," she revealed. "That is the gift of going through something difficult and coming out the other side is you realize your own strength." Divorce became a revealing journey for her, uncovering her true self, highlighting her genuine friends, and even sparking artistic inspiration.

Which isn't to say it was easy. Reeser and Warren's relationship began like a Hallmark-worthy plot but proved far from a fairytale. Making things more heartbreaking was the fact that Reeser initially thought she had to stick with it, even if it meant completely losing herself in the process. These are the sad details about Autumn Reeser's personal life — and how she's doing today.