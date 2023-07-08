Details About Autumn Reeser's Divorce From Ex-Husband Jesse Warren
Autumn Reeser was previously in a long-term union with Jesse Warren. Per the Daily Bruin, the "O.C." star and Warren both studied at the University of California, Los Angeles, and it was at this time that they first crossed paths. People reported when the two got hitched back in 2009. 200 guests watched Reeser and Warren say "I do" in an Ojai, California ceremony. "It was an incredible day, filled with so much love and joy," Reeser said. "It surpassed all my expectations."
In 2011, the pair had their first child, a son named Finn, per Reeser's website. "Finneus James Warren was born on Tuesday, May 10th at 10:53am, weighing 6lb 11oz and being 20 inches long. Autumn delivered him naturally and without the use of drugs, with the midwives at UCLA," the post stated. "Mom, dad, and baby are all happy and healthy." Reeser and Warren went on to have one more son together named Dashiell, who was born in 2013, Reeser revealed on Twitter. Sadly, however, the marriage didn't last, as Reeser and Warren parted ways in 2014, per TMZ. Read on for more information regarding their split.
Autumn Reeser and Jesse Warren's breakup was 'amicable'
Autumn Reeser and Jesse Warren's divorce was reported to be a drama-free separation. TMZ broke the news that Reeser had filed for divorce from Warren, citing irreconcilable differences. In addition, she asked for "joint legal and physical custody" of their kids. The "Wedding Veil" actor was also seeking to forgo providing spousal support to her ex.
A representative of Reeser's then issued a statement to People regarding the breakup. "I can confirm that Autumn and Jesse have filed for divorce," the representative said. "It is completely amicable, and they remain committed to raising their two sons together." In 2018, Reeser discussed her perspective years after the split on an episode of the "Out of Line" podcast. "I think I'm a lot less afraid in life at this point because I feel like I've already gone through something that was my worst nightmare and survived," Reeser said. She added, "I want to show up. I want to be present. I want to do whatever it is that I'm meant to do on this earth, and I don't want to hold myself back." Over the years, Reeser and Warren have shown devotion to family and personal growth.
Autumn Reeser and Jesse Warren are in good places post-divorce
Following their divorce, Autumn Reeser and Jesse Warren have stayed dedicated to their roles as parents. Through social media, Warren has shared fun memories with his kids. In an Instagram post from June 2023, he celebrated his and Reeser's two sons' soccer season, for which he served as a coach. "What a great season—what a great YEAR—of soccer this has been. Such a pleasure to coach my boys!" Warren said. He is currently in a relationship and shares a toddler with this partner.
In December 2022, Reeser posted photos with her sons and other family members at the beach to commemorate the approaching new year. "May the new year bring us new ways to find peace within the chaos, the willingness to choose forgiveness and the openness to receive more love than we ever thought possible," Reeser wrote via Instagram. In another social media post from October 2022, Reeser addressed the positive outlook she's developed in time. "I have struggled with perfectionism for most of my life. But it's an illusion," Reeser wrote. "You are allowed to be a work-in-progress." The "Entourage" alum has also remained busy with acting projects, as Reeser has appeared in many films and shows since her divorce. These include the drama series "The Arrangement," the holiday romance flick "Christmas Under the Stars," and the "Wedding Veil" Hallmark Channel films.