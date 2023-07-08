Details About Autumn Reeser's Divorce From Ex-Husband Jesse Warren

Autumn Reeser was previously in a long-term union with Jesse Warren. Per the Daily Bruin, the "O.C." star and Warren both studied at the University of California, Los Angeles, and it was at this time that they first crossed paths. People reported when the two got hitched back in 2009. 200 guests watched Reeser and Warren say "I do" in an Ojai, California ceremony. "It was an incredible day, filled with so much love and joy," Reeser said. "It surpassed all my expectations."

In 2011, the pair had their first child, a son named Finn, per Reeser's website. "Finneus James Warren was born on Tuesday, May 10th at 10:53am, weighing 6lb 11oz and being 20 inches long. Autumn delivered him naturally and without the use of drugs, with the midwives at UCLA," the post stated. "Mom, dad, and baby are all happy and healthy." Reeser and Warren went on to have one more son together named Dashiell, who was born in 2013, Reeser revealed on Twitter. Sadly, however, the marriage didn't last, as Reeser and Warren parted ways in 2014, per TMZ. Read on for more information regarding their split.