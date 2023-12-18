James McCaffrey, Suits Actor, Dead At 65

Actor James McCaffrey has died at the age of 65, according to TMZ. McCaffrey had been suffering from a private cancer diagnosis. TMZ confirmed the news after actor Kevin Dillon eulogized McCaffrey on Instagram. "James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you," wrote Dillon. "My best friend you will be missed."

McCaffrey's representatives also released a public statement to celebrate his career highlights amid his tragic death. "He never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles," the rep told TMZ.

McCaffrey enjoyed a multi-decade run in Hollywood as an actor and entertainer. However, he was most famous for supplying the voice for Detective Max Payne, one of the most popular video game characters in history. McCaffrey also made his mark on screen in roles such as "The Truth About Cats and Dogs," "Rescue Me," and more recently, "Suits."

