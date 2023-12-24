The Two A-List Celebs Daniel Radcliffe Admits Crushing On

Yes, the "Harry Potter" books are about how Harry Potter and his friends defeat Lord Voldemort, but they also feature a lot of teenage angst and romance. Outside of the wizarding world, everyone wants to know the details of "Harry Potter" actor Daniel Radcliffe's love life IRL, too. Per People, the "Equus" star has been dating Erin Darke since they met on the set of the 2013 film "Kill Your Darlings," and in 2023, the pair welcomed a son. "It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing — it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," Radcliffe told Entertainment Tonight in July.

Before Darke was ever in the picture, Radcliffe was just a kid thrust into the spotlight who had a crush on two of the three Charlie's Angels. Relatable, right? "Cameron Diaz was my first celebrity crush. I had pictures of her and Drew Barrymore taped to my bedroom wall," the actor admitted to Us Weekly in 2014. Radcliffe reiterated this opinion during an April 2022 interview with "Capital Breakfast." "Cameron Diaz is still very high on the list, Drew Barrymore is there," he said.

We imagine that appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November of that year was a dream come true for his younger self! Naturally, Barrymore couldn't help having a little fun at Radcliffe's expense.