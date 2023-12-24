What Mariah Carey's Exes Have Said About Her

Mariah Carey's exes are anything but shy when it comes to sharing their thoughts on the legendary pop icon.

For over 30 decades, the beloved talent has ruled the music sphere with an iron fist. From earning 19 number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 to becoming the queen of Christmas with her hit single "All I Want For Christmas Is You," it's safe to say that Mariah Carey has left an unforgettable mark on pop culture enthusiasts and the entertainment industry as a whole. But like many celebrities in the public eye, the Songbird Supreme has also been known to make headlines for her personal life, specifically her relationship history.

While Carey is notoriously private about her life away from the stage, she's spilt some tea about her past lovers here and there. In a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, the Grammy-winning singer described her love life as slightly prudish. "I haven't had that many, but there has been a variety pack," she explained. "I've only been with five people in my life, so I'm kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field." Even though Carey has kept a relatively low profile regarding her love life, some of her exes have had much to say about the singer-songwriter and their relationship.