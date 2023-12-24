The Sad Reality Of Justin Guarini's Life After His American Idol Loss

Following his stint on "American Idol," Justin Guarini's career and emotional state took a deep dive. In 2023, the runner-up reflected on the low moments of his career with Yahoo Entertainment. Guarini admitted that his 2003 debut album and film "From Justin to Kelly" were not successes. "Oh, just say it: My album was a flop. The movie that I did after that was an absolute flop," he said. Guarini's dreams were shattered, as he shared, "It was really painful. Like, I remember it being something that just crushed me, because I had always wanted to have a record deal. I had always wanted to be a recording artist."

After his self-admitted career flops, things continued to go downhill for Guarini. In a 2013 appearance on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" the singer opened up about his dark days in and out of the spotlight. The lows intensified when Guarini learned he was let go from both his record label and management company through an episode of "Saturday Night Live." As he explained, "I found out when Tina Fey made a joke about me."

From that point on, Guarini had a tough time dealing with the constant ridicule he faced. "It led to me not being able to get out of bed in the morning," he revealed. "It was anger and rage and self-loathing and that was my life day after day." For years, Guarini struggled to fully pick himself back up.