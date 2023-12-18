Taylor Swift Shakes Off NFL Fans Booing Her At Chiefs Game
Taylor Swift has become a regular fixture this football season. As reported by Us Weekly, Tay Tay first made headlines after she was seen cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce during the team's December 3 game against the Green Bay Packers, and fans noticed her yelling, "Come on, Trav!" Swifties were all for her sweet nickname for Kelce and couldn't help gushing over the cute couple. The following week, Swift was spotted again in Kansas City, rooting for Kelce during the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills.
After celebrating her 34th birthday in New York City, Swift supported her man yet again. This time, the "You Belong With Me" singer was seen at Gillette Stadium in Massachusets as the Chiefs took on the New England Patriots, according to People. Alongside her in the V.I.P. area were her father, Scott, and Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes. The singer appeared to be in good spirits as she donned a red and white beanie and Chiefs sweatshirt, and that smile never left her face — not even when football lovers shaded the star by giving her a thumbs down.
Taylor Swift seemed to predict getting booed
Is there bad blood between the Patriots fans and Taylor Swift? As the pop singer watched Travis Kelce play for the Chiefs, her smiling face appeared on the Jumbotron, eliciting a string of "boos" from the crowd, as captured by YouTube fanpage Kelce Swift. She appeared to "shake it off" with a wave and a kiss to the naysayers. Eagle-eyed lip readers caught Swift saying what looked like, "I knew it was coming" and shrugging. Fans pointed out that her father was sitting next to her and gestured to his Chiefs sweater, so that might have been the cause of some of the boos. "I think Scott doing his shirt pop was a big part of the booing...just football stuff, nothing personal imo. And it is hilarious that he did that! Love him," a fan tweeted.
Although Swift has shrugged off the negativity, according to TC.HotNews98, Kelce wasn't too pleased about his boo getting booed. When a fan posted the event on TikTok, the football player replied, "Booing is absolutely disgraceful, it's never okay." While Swift took the crowd's dislike gracefully, when it came to her boyfriend getting pushed on the field, her reaction was quite different.
Taylor Swift was fuming at a no-call during the Chiefs-Patriots game
The cameras caught Taylor Swift's candid reaction yet again during the Chiefs vs. Patriots game on December 17, but this time she was not so serene, according to Fox News. When Travis Kelce was pushed to the turf by Patriots player Myles Bryant and the ref didn't call out the cornerback, Swift was seen seemingly dropping the F-bomb. Some fans speculated that she could have been calling for a flag, but she definitely didn't look pleased at the lack of penalty. Of course, the now-viral moment became the latest internet meme. "Me when Ticketmaster cancelled the general sale for the eras tour," one fan posted. "Me when anything inconvenient happens in my life," someone else joked.
It appears there are no hard feelings on Bryant's end. "It's a high-stakes game. People get real into it, so it's cool. It's cool she's into it," he told People. Swift addressed the notoriety she gets for showing up at Kelce's games during her interview for Time's Person of the Year. "I don't know how they know what suite I'm in. There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is ... so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she stated. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads," the "Lover" singer added.