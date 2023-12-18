Taylor Swift Shakes Off NFL Fans Booing Her At Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift has become a regular fixture this football season. As reported by Us Weekly, Tay Tay first made headlines after she was seen cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce during the team's December 3 game against the Green Bay Packers, and fans noticed her yelling, "Come on, Trav!" Swifties were all for her sweet nickname for Kelce and couldn't help gushing over the cute couple. The following week, Swift was spotted again in Kansas City, rooting for Kelce during the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills.

After celebrating her 34th birthday in New York City, Swift supported her man yet again. This time, the "You Belong With Me" singer was seen at Gillette Stadium in Massachusets as the Chiefs took on the New England Patriots, according to People. Alongside her in the V.I.P. area were her father, Scott, and Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes. The singer appeared to be in good spirits as she donned a red and white beanie and Chiefs sweatshirt, and that smile never left her face — not even when football lovers shaded the star by giving her a thumbs down.