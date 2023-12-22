Tragic Details About Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt has had a long and varied career in Hollywood for more than three decades, beginning with her first big role on "Kids, Incorporated" and exploding with "Party of Five," which made her a household name and led to starring roles in teen films such as "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Can't Hardly Wait" (and an ill-fated "Party of Five" spinoff). Her movie career slumped after critical failures "The Tuxedo" and "Garfield: The Movie," but Hewitt has since gone on to establish herself as a constant presence on television. She starred in and produced two successful series, "The Ghost Whisperer," and "The Client List," then did a short stint on "Criminal Minds" before landing on "9-1-1" starting in its second season.

Hewitt moved to Hollywood at age 10 after winning a talent show for her singing ability (and by which time she had already toured Europe dancing with the Texas Show Team). Now in her mid-40s and a married (to actor Brian Hallisay) mom of three, the star has gone through many stages in front of the public eye, both personal and professional. And while Hewitt's career choices have not always hit — remember when she was a pop star? — she has matured and evolved without any giant mishaps and with a whole lot of grace. That does not, however, mean that Hewitt has had an easy go of things, as she has weathered many storms. These are the tragedies that Jennifer Love Hewitt has had to face.