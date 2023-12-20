The Tragic Truth About Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey has never been one to hide the struggles she has endured, even when it may have been difficult to talk about. In 2012, the "Born to Die" singer admitted to GQ (via NME) that she had a drinking problem, and it started when she was a teen. She said, "I was a big drinker at the time. I would drink every day. I would drink alone. I thought the whole concept was so f**king cool."

Del Rey's drinking problem didn't go unnoticed, and her parents sent the singer to a boarding school at age 14 to help her kick the habit. She shared, "My parents were worried, I was worried. I knew it was a problem when I liked it more than I liked doing anything else. I was like, 'I'm f**ked. I am totally f**ked.'" It's unclear when she decided to stop drinking, but in the GQ interview, the musician revealed she was sober. However, the journey to becoming sober hasn't always been easy.

The "Video Games" singer revealed to Fashion Magazine (via Complex) in 2013 that when people critique her craft, it triggers her desire to drink again. She explained, "When I feel like people don't like this music and that the ten years I spent making what I made was not for a good reason, that makes me want to drink again."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).