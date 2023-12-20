Here's What Prince William's Experience In College Was Really Like

College is an exciting time for many. From meeting new people, partying, and yes, taking classes now and then, it's a time when people truly discover who they are. But is it the same experience for a royal, especially a future king like Prince William?

From the moment he was born, Prince William had no sense of privacy. He was introduced to the public, like many of the royals before him, on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London on his birth date in June 1981. Fans cheered and roared for the future king of England and became obsessed with William's every move from then on. From his first press steps to taking on nursery school, people couldn't help but follow the life of Prince William. And as he grew up, people became even more curious about what the royal was up to, especially when it came to his college experience.

In 2001, after a gap year, Prince William decided to attend St. Andrew's University in Scotland. Upon starting his college career, William told the press, "I just want to go to university and have fun. I want to go there and be an ordinary student. I mean, I'm only going to university. It's not like I'm getting married — though that's what it feels like sometimes." Prince William attended university until 2005, and we're here to fill you in on the details of what his four years of college were like.