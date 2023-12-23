The Sign Kate Middleton And Her Ex Rupert Finch Are Still On Good Terms

Ahead of saying "I do" to England's future king, Kate Middleton opened her heart to a small number of other serious boyfriends. While attending high school at Marlborough College, she was linked to both Willem Marx and Harry Blakelock. But while she and Marx had an amicable split (he even attended the royal wedding!), the latter was a more painful breakup. According to the Daily Mail, Blakelock was hot and cold with Kate and eventually broke her heart.

Once Kate headed off to college at St Andrews, she found true love with William, but before that, it seems she had one more serious union with a man named Rupert Finch. While he's mostly stayed out of the public eye, focus was put back on him in late 2023 after the airing of "The Crown" Season 6, Part 2. The series featured a storyline about "Finchie," as the man Kate Middleton was dating when she met William. However, despite the renewed interest, don't expect him to spill any secrets. Finch has been incredibly considerate of his ex and has refused to speak about their union. "It's not something I'll ever talk about," the Daily Mail quoted him saying in 2006. "It's between Kate and me and was a long time ago."

Clearly he has great respect for his former flame, and that may be why he and Kate are still on incredibly good terms. Here's everything we know about their relationship, past and present.