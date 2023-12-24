The Clear Sign Exes Jacob Elordi And Joey King No Longer Get Along

It's a Hollywood trope that actors often fall in love when they work together on set. We've seen it happen with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds — and more recently, Jacob Elordi and Joey King. The pair met while starring together in Netflix's 2018 romcom, "The Kissing Booth." While Elordi and King's relationship only lasted around a year, it still felt significant.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos referred to "The Kissing Booth" as "one of the most watched movies in the world" at the time of its release (via Deadline), and Elordi and King's IRL romance further fueled interest in the film. American teens were laser focused on the couple's relationship, especially when the actors got extra flirty in promo videos, so news of their split came like a dose of cold reality. According to Just Jared, Elordi announced in November 2018 that he would be taking a break from social media, while King tweeted (via Us Weekly), "Thank god I have my dog tho." There was no mention of "staying friends" or "remaining amicable," and from there, things went from bad to worse.

Per Teen Vogue, Elordi blasted the "Kissing Booth" franchise as he began to work on grittier projects like HBO's "Euphoria," and that criticism didn't sit well with his ex. In 2020, King dragged Elordi on X (via The New York Post) after he claimed he hadn't even seen "The Kissing Booth 2." Clearly, Elordi and King don't get along on social media, or otherwise.