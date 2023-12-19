The Driver Who Hit Biden's Motorcade Is In Big Trouble

The man who crashed into President Joe Biden's motorcade in Wilmington, Delaware is facing some serious trouble. According to AP News, the crash occurred on December 17 as the president departed from his campaign office. As seen in a video captured by Forbes Breaking News, Biden was approaching a different car near the front of the motorcade when a man hit a car near the rear. Biden's secret service agents swooped in to secure him inside of his car. Fortunately, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who AP News reported was already inside of their designated vehicle, were not directly impacted by the crash.

Near the end of the footage, law enforcement officers surrounded the driver who collided with Biden's motorcade. Initial reports of the incident presumed that the man was driving under the influence of alcohol, but meant no malicious harm towards the president. "There was no protective interest associated with this event and the president's motorcade departed without incident," said President Biden's secret service spokesperson (via NBC News). Fortunately, it appears that the driver — who's since been revealed to be a local Delaware man named James Cooper — also escaped the crash without any serious injuries. However, Cooper is still facing some serious consequences related to the crash.