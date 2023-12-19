The Driver Who Hit Biden's Motorcade Is In Big Trouble
The man who crashed into President Joe Biden's motorcade in Wilmington, Delaware is facing some serious trouble. According to AP News, the crash occurred on December 17 as the president departed from his campaign office. As seen in a video captured by Forbes Breaking News, Biden was approaching a different car near the front of the motorcade when a man hit a car near the rear. Biden's secret service agents swooped in to secure him inside of his car. Fortunately, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who AP News reported was already inside of their designated vehicle, were not directly impacted by the crash.
Near the end of the footage, law enforcement officers surrounded the driver who collided with Biden's motorcade. Initial reports of the incident presumed that the man was driving under the influence of alcohol, but meant no malicious harm towards the president. "There was no protective interest associated with this event and the president's motorcade departed without incident," said President Biden's secret service spokesperson (via NBC News). Fortunately, it appears that the driver — who's since been revealed to be a local Delaware man named James Cooper — also escaped the crash without any serious injuries. However, Cooper is still facing some serious consequences related to the crash.
Driver who hit Biden's motorcade charged with a DUI
James Cooper is facing the painfully sobering effects of running into President Joe Biden's motorcade while drunk. According to the New York Post, Cooper has officially been charged with a DUI for the crash. Unfortunately for Cooper, he's also been hit with an inattentive driving charge. As a result, officials took Cooper into custody on Sunday but released him shortly after. Cooper is set to appear in court at an unspecified future date. It's unclear if Cooper plans to address the incident publicly or to the media.
However, new layers of the crash have emerged. As Fox News reported, Cooper crashed into Biden's motorcade shortly after the president and first lady had enjoyed a meal with their campaign staff, who are planning his re-election efforts. Fortunately, officials seem sound in their opinion that Cooper accidentally ran into President Joe Biden's motorcade. "Following our investigation, Wilmington Police have determined that this was an accidental collision, and have charged the driver of the striking vehicle — a 46-year-old Wilmington man — with Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and Inattentive Driving," said David Karas, the director of the Wilmington Police Department Communications to CNN.
Social media makes light of driver's woes
A DUI charge is always serious — just ask the celebs who've had their reps ruined by drinking and driving — but James Cooper's DUI is extra severe. As social media has graciously pointed out, it's one thing to be caught drunk driving, but it's a whole other level of unlucky to be caught after crashing into the president's motorcade. One user, for example, noted Cooper's newfound infamy. "Imagine being forever known as 'the guy that crashed into Joe Biden's motorcade.' Legend," tweeted the user. Meanwhile, one user rightfully noted that Cooper now has the ultimate icebreaker. "He's going to have a hell of a story," they wrote.
Unsurprisingly, most users couldn't help but wonder what this means for Cooper's driving record and car insurance rates, which will likely skyrocket following the event. "Your insurance company when you tell them that you hit the presidential motorcade," tweeted one user, alongside a video of a man wearing a shocked expression. Another user captioned a video of a fainting man, "His Insurance adjuster on hearing the news." A third user tweeted, "Insurance company like: YOU HIT WHO????" That tweet, by the way, has been viewed over 10 million times and has accumulated over 180,000 likes. Meanwhile, another user pointed out a very real possibility for Cooper, writing, "He will never be insured again lol."