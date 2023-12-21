Mariah Carey Got A Hefty Payday From One Of Her Engagement Rings

When Mariah Carey got engaged to James Packer the singer made headlines not only for her pending nuptials, but for the size of her engagement ring. "I'm feeling fantastic, better than ever," the "Fantasy" artist told E! in January 2016 after her boyfriend popped the question. "It's so heavy I can't lift my arm up!" Unfortunately, the pair never made it to the altar together, as they called off the engagement in October 2016. Money may not have been an issue for the chart-topping singer and the billionaire, but it was still a point of contention. "Some of Mariah's eccentric ways, especially her spending habits, caused drama," a source told People at the time.

Even though they never tied the knot, the former couple had unresolved financial matters that needed to be settled. Carey kept the ring, which was reportedly worth $10 million, plus she wanted more money from Packer to the tune of $50 million. "[S]he wants an 'inconvenience fee,'" a source told Entertainment Tonight in November 2016. Apparently Carey was upset about being uprooted. "He moved her across the country and relocated her and her kids. He made promises to her that weren't fulfilled," the insider added.

A year later, Carey still sported the rock from her ex-fiancée. "She still has the ring and wears it now on her middle finger," a source told Entertainment Tonight in November 2017. Eventually, Carey sold the ring for a whopping sum.