Celebs Who Can't Stand Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is always one of the first names that comes up in the great NBA GOAT debate. The Chicago Bulls legend has earned the admiration and respect of other icons in the sports and entertainment world due to his talent and his toughness; according to Deadline, Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio was still declaring Jordan the king of the court in 2023. However, other celebs would be loath to praise the five-time MVP. On his way to winning six rings, he's angered rivals, former teammates, and entertainers.

Jordan's aggressiveness on the court reaped big dividends, but he sometimes got violent with his own teammates. While Will Perdue was able to shake off getting punched in the head by Jordan during practice, he told The New York Times that the Bulls' morale improved after Jordan made his first attempt at retirement. Even Jordan's friends have to be wary of him. According to an ESPN profile, he once grabbed a knife and sliced up half of Fred Whitfield's wardrobe because the former Charlotte Hornets president had committed the cardinal sin of owning athletic apparel from a brand other than Nike.

Jordan can hold a grudge, too. In 2021, Kanye West told "Drink Champs" that "His Airness" was refusing to meet with him because he was angry with Ye for dissing Air Jordans in the 2015 song "Facts." Ye might still be desperate to put their sneaker spat behind him despite the snub, but other celebs haven't been as forgiving of MJ's behavior.