The Wild Text Exchange Mariah Carey Once Had With Shawn Mendes
Mariah Carey had no problem shaking off her endearing text flub with Shawn Mendes. If you didn't know, the young Canadian singer is a huge fan of the iconic songstress, who's quite fond of him, as well. In a virtual BBC interview, Mendes shared, "She's been so sweet and so supportive of me and my music for a long time." In another Q&A video, Mendes revealed that Carey's classic "All I Want for Christmas (Is You)" is the "perfect song to sing in the shower." Since he and Carey are on great terms, her accidental texts to Mendes didn't create much awkwardness.
Looking back, Mendes could not have predicted that he would have Carey's phone number. Regarding the topic, he laughed, as he told BBC, "There's a lot of things that have happened in my life that I did not think would when I was little." Mendes probably didn't expect his funny text exchange with Carey to go viral, either. That's right — the vocal powerhouse couldn't resist telling the internet about her innocent mistake.
Mariah Carey meant to text her cousin named Shawn
In March 2022, Mariah Carey posted about her amusing text goof with Shawn Mendes on X, formerly known as Twitter. The "Emotions" singer wrote that she meant to text her cousin, who's also named Shawn M. Carey explained that she and her cousin Shawn jokingly say "Happy Thanksgiving" to each other on St. Patrick's Day. "@ShawnMendes found out about it today..sorry Shawn!!" she tweeted, adding a tears of joy emoji. Underneath, she posted a screenshot of the brief text exchange between her and Mendes. After wishing him a "Happy Thanksgiving," Carey realized she had texted the singer instead of her cousin. "Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha," she wrote. Mendes had a sense of humor about her mix-up, responding, "hahahaha that's okay i figured it was an inside joke" with two heart emojis.
Naturally, fans were excited that Carey and Mendes talked, with many expressing their wish for the two stars to collaborate. The official Amazon Alexa account replied, "Manifesting a festive little collab!" Another user wrote, "Praying these two give us the duet the world needs." In a video for Entertainment Tonight, Mendes sounded optimistic about a future collaboration with Carey. "I wouldn't be surprised if that happened," he teased.
Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes had another viral exchange
This wasn't the only time that Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes showed their playful dynamic online. Back in 2021, Carey replicated Mendes' Instagram post that paid homage to the songbird herself. In January, the "Stitches" singer took to Instagram to express his gratitude for a host of things. He wrote, "Grateful. The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!" In an accompanying selfie, Mendes stood outside in a grassy field, soaking up the sun with his arm out.
Carey decided to have some fun on social media by recreating Mendes' post. On Instagram, Carey shared a smiling selfie that resembled the singer's photo. She copied Mendes' caption while substituting "tea" for "coffee" and "old Shawn Mendes songs" for "old Mariah Carey songs." Mendes got a kick out of Carey's post and retweeted it on X, formerly known as Twitter. He added a tears of joy emoji and two hearts. Carey showed her love for Mendes in the comments section, replying with two kissing face emojis. We're here for their sweet friendship!