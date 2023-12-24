The Wild Text Exchange Mariah Carey Once Had With Shawn Mendes

Mariah Carey had no problem shaking off her endearing text flub with Shawn Mendes. If you didn't know, the young Canadian singer is a huge fan of the iconic songstress, who's quite fond of him, as well. In a virtual BBC interview, Mendes shared, "She's been so sweet and so supportive of me and my music for a long time." In another Q&A video, Mendes revealed that Carey's classic "All I Want for Christmas (Is You)" is the "perfect song to sing in the shower." Since he and Carey are on great terms, her accidental texts to Mendes didn't create much awkwardness.

Looking back, Mendes could not have predicted that he would have Carey's phone number. Regarding the topic, he laughed, as he told BBC, "There's a lot of things that have happened in my life that I did not think would when I was little." Mendes probably didn't expect his funny text exchange with Carey to go viral, either. That's right — the vocal powerhouse couldn't resist telling the internet about her innocent mistake.