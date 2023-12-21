What Oprah Winfrey's Exes Have Said About Her

Oprah Winfrey has been in a relationship with Stedman Graham for almost as long as she has been famous. The talk show queen began dating the handsome businessman in the mid-1980s, despite initial reservations. "I thought he was nice enough, but I wasn't that impressed," Winfrey wrote of Graham in her Oprah magazine column in 2020. "He was polite, yes, and kind... Tall and handsome, for sure. But actually too handsome, I thought, to be interested in me. I figured he must be a player." Winfrey added that even her show producers warned her against getting involved with Graham.

She ignored her instincts, as well as producers' advice, and four decades later, Winfrey's romance with Graham is still going strong. While the two never married, Graham told "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" the reason the relationship works is because he and Winfrey want the best for each other. "I'm dedicated to her happiness," he said. "And I want her to be the best she could possibly be... And so, for me, I've been able to find my own happiness, and to find my own skills, my own talents, and my own abilities. And I'm satisfied with that. And so, the combination — when you have a good partner that's able to self-actualize their potential, and you're able to self-actualize yours — then one and one equals about six."

But Winfrey had other romances before finding her life partner in Graham, and a few of them were even celebrities like her.