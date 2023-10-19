Why Oprah Winfrey Rarely Goes Out With Stedman Graham In Public

With close to four decades as a couple under their belts, Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham's relationship is nothing short of an anomaly in Hollywood. However, even with all their years together, these two aren't big on public appearances as a couple. As it turns out, though, that might just be their secret to success.

Though they've been together since 1986, Winfrey and Graham have always eschewed the traditional relationship playbook. Case in point: Though they got engaged in 1992, they never actually married. In 2020, the TV legend explained in an Oprah Daily article that although she and Graham knew they wanted to be together, she wasn't wired for a traditional marriage. Even so, early on in their relationship, they weren't opposed to doing things like attending events together. So, what changed? That would be Winfrey's approach to being a public figure.

What's given Winfrey and Graham staying power, especially while other celeb couples crumble, is their knack for keeping the press at arm's length—unlike many of their high-profile peers. And no, that's not referring to giving interviews. As the saying goes, a picture tells a thousand words — and Winfrey isn't willing to let anyone else write her story.