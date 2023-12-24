Jared Leto Confirmed The Real Reason He Doesn't Have Any Kids
Jared Leto entered his 50s (yes, we want his secrets too) never having added "father" to his list of titles (okay, maybe that's his secret). Leto has also never walked down the aisle, though he has been in long-term relationships. Leto's dating history includes Cameron Diaz, whom he dated between 1999 and 2003, though details are fuzzy as Leto tries to keep his personal life as private as possible. Leto and Diaz are even said to have gotten engaged in the early aughts, but it wasn't meant to be.
Who, if anyone, Leto dated in the following decade is anyone's guess, as he did a really good job at keeping his business away from the public eye. His next big relationship is believed to have started in 2015, when he met Russian model Valery Kaufman, as People reported when news of the relationship first surfaced in 2020. "They have been off and on now for a few years, but seem to spend more time together lately," a source told the outlet.
But Leto and Kaufman split in 2022, making the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman the subject of renewed media interest once again. In June, Leto drew suspicion when he was spotted hanging out with model Thet Thinn in Berlin, People noted. We know better than to hold our breath in anticipation of a romance confirmation from him, though. While Leto has largely succeeded in keeping his love life to himself, he has been more open about why he never had any children.
Jared Leto believes he lacked time to be an involved father
Jared Leto kept putting the idea of starting a family on the back-burner because he believed he lacked the time to dedicate to fatherhood. "I think it's really important to be present if you have children," he told The Standard in 2017. "I have a lot of ... things to take care of." But Leto hasn't discarded the idea entirely, even if he's no spring chicken anymore. "It would be fantastic to have kids," he told ET in 2017.
And he doesn't even care if the child comes as a surprise. "You never know. You may get the knock on the door that says, 'Hey Jared, surprise! Guess what?' and that could be fun too," he added. In fact, some fans believe that may have actually happened. On December 7, Leto uploaded a video to Instagram featuring himself and a dark-haired young man that showed them engaging in similar activities and displaying similar tastes. "The [apple] never falls far from the [tree]," the video reads.
Leto's fans were quick to jump to conclusions. "How did I not know he has a son," one commenter asked. It turns out that the young man is Johnny Valentine, a digital influencer who has collaborated with Leto on different social media videos. They just happened to play father and son in this particular clip. "Jared is a talented and dedicated collaborator, and I've enjoyed the opportunity to create together," Valentine told Digital Journal in August.
Jared Leto is all about family
Jared Leto may have opted to prioritize his career over passing on his genes, but that doesn't mean he would deny that blood is thicker than water. When he won the Oscar for "Dallas Buyers Club" in 2014, he let the world know some of his biggest influences are his relatives. "In 1971, in Bossier City Louisiana, there was a teenage girl who was pregnant with her second child ... That girl was my mother," he said in his acceptance speech (via Time).
Jared noted how Constance Leto fostered creativity in her children, despite her difficult circumstances. "I love you mom, thank you for teaching me to dream," he said. But Constance wasn't the only Leto to whom the "Requiem for a Dream" actor gave a shoutout. Jared also highlighted his relationship with his older brother Shannon Leto. "Thank you so much for sharing this insane adventure that is 30 Seconds to Mars and for being my best friend," Jared said.
Jared attributes the success of 30 Seconds to Mars in part to the bond he has with Shannon, who plays the drums. "When I'm on stage ... there's no character. It's just that communication with my brother, with the audience, and with the music," he told GQ in 2019. He also attributes the band's longevity (they co-founded it in 1998) to their relationship. "It's hard to break up with your brother," he told The Daily Telegraph in 2023.