Jared Leto Confirmed The Real Reason He Doesn't Have Any Kids

Jared Leto entered his 50s (yes, we want his secrets too) never having added "father" to his list of titles (okay, maybe that's his secret). Leto has also never walked down the aisle, though he has been in long-term relationships. Leto's dating history includes Cameron Diaz, whom he dated between 1999 and 2003, though details are fuzzy as Leto tries to keep his personal life as private as possible. Leto and Diaz are even said to have gotten engaged in the early aughts, but it wasn't meant to be.

Who, if anyone, Leto dated in the following decade is anyone's guess, as he did a really good job at keeping his business away from the public eye. His next big relationship is believed to have started in 2015, when he met Russian model Valery Kaufman, as People reported when news of the relationship first surfaced in 2020. "They have been off and on now for a few years, but seem to spend more time together lately," a source told the outlet.

But Leto and Kaufman split in 2022, making the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman the subject of renewed media interest once again. In June, Leto drew suspicion when he was spotted hanging out with model Thet Thinn in Berlin, People noted. We know better than to hold our breath in anticipation of a romance confirmation from him, though. While Leto has largely succeeded in keeping his love life to himself, he has been more open about why he never had any children.