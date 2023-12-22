The Scandal That Changed Erin Andrews' Life Forever

Erin Andrews was riding high in 2008. She was the golden girl of sports with a successful career at ESPN. It was Andrews' dream job, allowing her to spend all her time reporting on her life's passions: football, basketball, and baseball. However, everything came tumbling down after Andrews unwittingly found herself at the center of a horrendous scandal.

Andrews joined ESPN in 2004. She was a "College GameDay" host and sideline reporter for basketball, baseball, and college football games. During her eight years with the network, she became one of the most high-profile broadcasters in the industry. Andrews was clearly on top of her game. Still, her toothy white smile, long blond locks, and tan good looks meant a lot of focus was placed on her physical attributes, resulting in the telegenic host being crowned "America's Sexiest Sportscaster" by Playboy in 2007 and 2008.

It's an accolade that Andrews hasn't got much time for, telling HuffPost Live that she gets "salty" when her looks are placed first and foremost. "It's so funny to me because I always bring up the fact that people are so worried about what I'm doing or that I care about the way I look," Andrews said, pointing out that she works with an array of gorgeous men who are never objectified over their appearance. Sadly, it was a man's obsession with her looks that led to the devastating scandal that changed Andrews' life forever in 2008.