Erin Andrews' Life Story Is So Tragic

Erin Andrews has dealt with a few tragic events over her life. Andrews, as you probably know, is one of the most accomplished sports reporters in entertainment. Men's Journal even included Andrews in their 2021 list of "Best Female Sports Reporters." And there's zero doubt about whether or not she's earned her spot. Over her career, Andrews has reported on the entire spectrum of sports for the biggest sports networks, including ESPN and Fox Sports, where she's worked since 2012 covering Thursday Night Football. According to her Fox Sports biography, Andrews kickstarted her sports reporting career in 2000, the same year she graduated from the University of Florida.

Since then, Andrews has been the reporter at the end of some of the most memorable and enthusiastic interviews in sports. And though she's had the pleasure of standing face-to-face with nearly every top athlete, her favorite interviewee is Red Sox player David Ortiz. "Just that smile and it doesn't matter what he says, it's just the smile," Andrews said explaining her reasoning to The Spun. "You know, I did a post-game interview with him after the Red Sox won it all after the Boston bombing. Of course I had to make him reenact the 'this is our bleeping city!' ... So, yeah, Papi is one of my all-time faves."

Despite Andrews' obvious passion and talent for her chosen field, she's also endured some tragic misfortunes during her life.