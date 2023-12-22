The Real Reasons Barbra Streisand Doesn't Want To Return To Acting
Over a career spanning decades, Barbra Streisand has starred in a string of hit movies — including "Funny Girl," the musical drama/comedy that led to the first of her two Oscar wins. She's also written, directed, and taken home Emmys, Grammys, and a Tony Award, in addition to her Oscar. What's even more impressive is that, aside from the Tony, Streisand won each award at least twice. Basically, Streisand is a living legend who deserves to be doused in flowers — and she often is by her industry peers.
During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Jason Mamoa praised his lifelong idol. "My mom raised me on her," Mamoa said (via Men's Health). "She's amazing." Mamoa also detailed the moment they crossed paths at The Oscars. "I turned around, and she's like, 'Hello Jason.' And I'm like ... freaking out. She knew my name! Babs knows my name! I couldn't believe it. I just kept thinking, my mom's gonna, oh God, if my mom was here, my mom would freak out."
She's still performing as a singer — Mariah Carey, Al Sharpton, Donna Karan, and many, many more attended her 2019 comeback concert, according to CBS News. Unfortunately, Streisand recently announced that she's done making movies.
Barbra Streisand is over the movie industry
During an interview with People, Barbra Streisand revealed that her movie-making days are probably long over, partly due to discomfort regarding the process. "It gets exhausting, trying to come up with the structure of the movie and then have it not happen," said Streisand. "I had such good movies to make, meaning they were about things I cared about, very interesting subjects." However, she also blamed her thin film catalog on her own ambition. "'Oh yeah, to do this one, I have to have all these fittings for period clothes," said the star. "This one, I'd have to live in Arkansas to do this one.' I don't know. It's complicated, but I am complicated ... I like time off."
Streisand also spoke on her self-attributed laziness during an interview with Howard Stern to promote her memoir. "I work when I work and I'm a total worker, totally concentrated on that project," she explained (via Vanity Fair). "But then when the project's finished, I am so happy to be not working. Now I just love to be around family and my grandchildren. I haven't had time for friends in 10 years 'cause I was totally dedicated to this book, except when I had to earn some money."
Barbra Streisand doesn't plan to leave Hollywood altogether
Barbra Streisand's days as a leading lady may be as good as history, but she doesn't plan to disappear from Hollywood altogether. During her Vanity Fair article, Streisand revealed that while getting ready for movies was "too much of a pain in the a**," directing was another story. "I could direct another movie, and I have one, but it's, like, my fourth choice of a movie to direct," Streisand continued. "It's not the two I wanted to direct." But it'll do, we presume — especially since Streisand hasn't directed a film since the mid-'90s.
Streisand's decision to leave acting behind is fairly recent. During a 2021 interview with Variety, Streisand left open the possibility of starring in a new film. "Well, never say never because I also have another piece that I was going to do," said Streisand about her future in film. "Maybe I'll do it because I can do it with handheld cameras. It's something that I worked on years and years ago called 'Third Time Lucky.'" She went on to add, "I started photographing it with my iPhone, just finding locations with it and I thought this could be interesting."