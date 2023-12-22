The Real Reasons Barbra Streisand Doesn't Want To Return To Acting

Over a career spanning decades, Barbra Streisand has starred in a string of hit movies — including "Funny Girl," the musical drama/comedy that led to the first of her two Oscar wins. She's also written, directed, and taken home Emmys, Grammys, and a Tony Award, in addition to her Oscar. What's even more impressive is that, aside from the Tony, Streisand won each award at least twice. Basically, Streisand is a living legend who deserves to be doused in flowers — and she often is by her industry peers.

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Jason Mamoa praised his lifelong idol. "My mom raised me on her," Mamoa said (via Men's Health). "She's amazing." Mamoa also detailed the moment they crossed paths at The Oscars. "I turned around, and she's like, 'Hello Jason.' And I'm like ... freaking out. She knew my name! Babs knows my name! I couldn't believe it. I just kept thinking, my mom's gonna, oh God, if my mom was here, my mom would freak out."

She's still performing as a singer — Mariah Carey, Al Sharpton, Donna Karan, and many, many more attended her 2019 comeback concert, according to CBS News. Unfortunately, Streisand recently announced that she's done making movies.