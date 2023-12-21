Eric Trump's Comments About Barron's Age Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Social media users have called out Eric Trump's speech flub regarding Barron Trump's age.

Back in March 2006, the Trump family expanded when Melania and Donald welcomed their only child, Barron. Unlike his siblings, Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr., and Tiffany, the youngest Trump child remained predominantly kept out of the spotlight, with the controversial Donald calling on the media to keep Barron out of the headlines when he became the 45th U.S. president. "It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight," the White House Press office revealed at the time. "The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter."

Since that fateful day, Barron has lived a sheltered life, aside from the occasional appearance with his father or his mother's rare social media posts celebrating him. But pop culture and political enthusiasts aren't the only ones who seem to know very little about the former first son of the United States. During a June 2023 interview with Newsmax, Barron's second eldest brother, Eric, incorrectly labeled him as a 15-year-old kid while making outlandish claims about the Democratic party. In reality, Barron is 17 years old. Awkwardly enough, the aforementioned interview wasn't the last time Eric unintentionally revealed his lack of knowledge regarding Barron's age.