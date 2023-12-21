Eric Trump's Comments About Barron's Age Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Social media users have called out Eric Trump's speech flub regarding Barron Trump's age.
Back in March 2006, the Trump family expanded when Melania and Donald welcomed their only child, Barron. Unlike his siblings, Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr., and Tiffany, the youngest Trump child remained predominantly kept out of the spotlight, with the controversial Donald calling on the media to keep Barron out of the headlines when he became the 45th U.S. president. "It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight," the White House Press office revealed at the time. "The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter."
Since that fateful day, Barron has lived a sheltered life, aside from the occasional appearance with his father or his mother's rare social media posts celebrating him. But pop culture and political enthusiasts aren't the only ones who seem to know very little about the former first son of the United States. During a June 2023 interview with Newsmax, Barron's second eldest brother, Eric, incorrectly labeled him as a 15-year-old kid while making outlandish claims about the Democratic party. In reality, Barron is 17 years old. Awkwardly enough, the aforementioned interview wasn't the last time Eric unintentionally revealed his lack of knowledge regarding Barron's age.
Social media users question Eric Trump's relationship with Barron Trump
Months after blundering Barron Trump's age, Eric Trump again mistook how old his youngest sibling was during his December 2023 appearance at the ReAwaken America convention. In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by MeidasTouch Editor-in-Chief Ron Filipkowski, the third eldest Trump offspring, is heard defending his family amid their ongoing fraud trial. "Can you imagine if I would do shady deals and I was sending money to Barron's bank account?" he exclaimed. Towards the end of his statement, Eric incorrectly claimed that Baron was 15, stating, "Barron at 15 would be in jail, I would be in jail, my father would be in jail." Again, as of this writing, Barron is 17 years old.
Social media users didn't take long to call out the former reality TV star for botching his younger brother's age for a second time. One X user posted, "Omg, this is the most anti-American-family-values family EVER. They barely know each other." Another person wrote: "This is just plain embarrassing. Who are these people?" While the pair don't seem to share a relationship, he has displayed a somewhat protective attitude toward Barron. During a 2018 interview with Westchester magazine, the controversial businessman said that Barron and their sister Tiffany should be off-limits from public and media scrutiny.