What We Know About The Voice Star Michael Huntley's Personal Life

Michael Huntley won Season 24 of "The Voice" after serenading audiences with his signature rasp all season. Huntley was on the team of former One Direction member Niall Horan, whose previous mentee, Gina Miles, took home the Season 23 prize. Following Huntley's win, "The Voice" Instagram account congratulated Huntley and Horan on their joint victory. "Huntleymusic knocked on the winning door @niallhoran just won back-to-back seasons of #TheVoice !!!" read the caption of a video of the duo doing a post-victory dance. Huntley won thanks, in part, to his soulful take on "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" by Bob Dylan, which he performed with Horan.

Huntley and Horan also participated in a joint interview with ET, where he graciously spoke about his win. "Honestly, I was so surprised," said Huntley. "Ruby [Leigh] is so talented and I think that she is a force to reckon with, so the fact that it was us two standing up there, it was right... She's super talented and when my name got called, I genuinely couldn't believe it." Huntley exuded that same humble aura for much of the season — despite the rave reviews he regularly received from the judges and audience. Here's what you need to know about Huntley's private life.