What We Know About The Voice Star Michael Huntley's Personal Life
Michael Huntley won Season 24 of "The Voice" after serenading audiences with his signature rasp all season. Huntley was on the team of former One Direction member Niall Horan, whose previous mentee, Gina Miles, took home the Season 23 prize. Following Huntley's win, "The Voice" Instagram account congratulated Huntley and Horan on their joint victory. "Huntleymusic knocked on the winning door @niallhoran just won back-to-back seasons of #TheVoice !!!" read the caption of a video of the duo doing a post-victory dance. Huntley won thanks, in part, to his soulful take on "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" by Bob Dylan, which he performed with Horan.
Huntley and Horan also participated in a joint interview with ET, where he graciously spoke about his win. "Honestly, I was so surprised," said Huntley. "Ruby [Leigh] is so talented and I think that she is a force to reckon with, so the fact that it was us two standing up there, it was right... She's super talented and when my name got called, I genuinely couldn't believe it." Huntley exuded that same humble aura for much of the season — despite the rave reviews he regularly received from the judges and audience. Here's what you need to know about Huntley's private life.
Michael Huntley is a father of two
Those following Michael Huntley's journey from the beginning know he's the father of two little ones. Fans first met Huntley's oldest — a daughter named Stella — after he completed his audition performance of "She Talks to Angels." Actually, his fans met her during the performance — thanks to the cameras capturing her emotional response to her father's amazing performance. However, she made her mark after Huntley brought her on stage to make the important decision of choosing a celebrity mentor. "I'm gonna pick Niall," said the little girl after a moment of reflection. Honestly, she really didn't need the time to choose, as Horan already had the ultimate advantage: Stella had a crush on him.
Huntley also has a son named Michael, who's still a toddler. During his ET interview, Huntley spoke about Michael when asked to share his next steps. "I haven't really thought that far ahead," said Huntley. "My main concern is to take a step back. ... This experience has taken half a year. I've spent six months away from my kids. My son is speaking in full sentences now." Unfortunately, Huntley never brought Michael Jr. on stage, but with his bright future ahead of him, he'll probably have plenty of opportunities to do so in the future.
Michael Huntley is in a relationship with Hannah Cook
As multiple outlets have reported, the mother of Michael Huntley's children is unknown, as he's never publicly addressed any previous relationships. According to People, Huntley is dating a 21-year-old college student named Hannah Cook. Although she didn't make any cameos with Huntley's family on "The Voice," their relationship appears to be public. Cook has her own highlight section on Huntley's Instagram, which dates back almost a year and a half. The clips feature several short videos and images of Cook and Huntley enjoying various outings — including a beach day and a boat date. And it seems like they're still going strong.
Cook — who has a public Instagram account — made sure to shout out her beau after his exciting win on "The Voice." She shared, "Absolutely sobbing!!!!" to her Instagram stories in support of Huntley, adding, "I'm so mf proud of you I can't believe it!!!!!!! You've worked so hard darlin. THIS IS FREAKING AMAZING OH MY GOD!!! THE VOICE WINNER OF 2023!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH." So far, Cook — who has been reposting congratulatory messages — has yet to include Cook's public shoutout in his roundup.