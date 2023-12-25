What We Know About Troy Aikman's Hush-Hush Divorce
Troy Aikman's divorce from Catherine "Capa" Mooty has been a source of speculation since the details of their breakup started to trickle in. Prior to marrying Mooty, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was married to Rhonda Worthey for 10 years, but they called it quits in 2011. At the time, he requested privacy as they dealt with the matter and ended up keeping his second divorce even more quiet. Originally, Aikman was open about their relationship. In June 2017, he announced their engagement on Instagram. "A special day as I proposed to the love of my life," he wrote in the since-deleted post. Months later, Aikman and Mooty were married in Santa Barbara in September of that same year.
Fast forward five years and mild controversy arose as the NFL on Fox analyst appeared to have a new girlfriend — but there was no mention, or hint, that his marriage to Mooty was over. Photos of Aikman on vacation in Italy with his new love interest, Haley Clark, were posted to her Instagram in June. As the photos of the former NFL player and his younger girlfriend circulated, fans wondered about his marital status. The New York Post reported in June 2023 that Aikman and Mooty had been separated for years.
The following day, the New York Post confirmed that Aikman and Mooty had been divorced since 2020 but had not made the breakup public. A look at Mooty's Instagram gave clues about the former couple's post-divorce relationship.
Catherine Mooty still hangs with Troy Aikman's kids
Over a month after the initial report was released that Troy Aikman and Catherine "Capa" Mooty were not only divorced but had been so for some time, another report added some details about the split. According to a source at People, the couple were on relatively good terms and were part of one another's lives. "They're still close with each other's kids," the insider told the outlet in July 2023. The NFL analyst has two daughters, Alexa "Ally" Aikman and Jordan Aikman, from his first marriage, and Mooty has two sons from a previous marriage.
As that report indicated, Mooty was still very much a part of the lives of Aikman's kids. In December 2020 — the same year that Aikman and the designer went their separate ways — Mooty posted photos to Instagram congratulating Alexa on getting into college. "Congrats Ally! SMU bound and we are so happy! ... love you," she wrote in the caption while adding the hashtag "#missingjordantonight," as a nod to Aikman's other kid. Mooty's post included snaps from a dinner they had to celebrate the occasion alongside her own boys.
Years after her divorce from Troy, Mooty continued to post about her former stepdaughters. In July 2021, she gushed over Alexa when the teenager turned 19-years-old. Mooty spent time with Alexa in March and documented the hangout on Instagram. "So happy to catch up with my girl!" she wrote. Mooty has not shied away from posting about the Aikmans online, but Troy has been more private.
Catherine Mooty did not delete her romantic Troy Aikman posts
Perhaps due to his high-profile career, Troy Aikman has remained quiet about his divorce from Catherine "Capa" Mooty. He has deleted photos of the two together, including their engagement and wedding shots, from his Instagram. Meanwhile, his ex has kept the username "CapaAikman" on her profile. Not only has she maintained a close relationship with her ex's children, but Mooty has not removed photos of her time together with Aikman, which indicates that the former couple are on amicable terms.
Mooty has kept up several Instagram posts where she gushed over her ex-husband, including a post from September 2019 celebrating their second wedding anniversary. "I love you Troy! All that you are is all I'll ever need. Happy Anniversary Babe!" she wrote in the caption alongside a snap of the pair posing together. Her last post with the former NFL quarterback documented a romantic getaway to Paris in February 2020. "First getaway after a long season. Thank you loverboy," Mooty wrote in the caption as the one-time couple posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Romantic photos were the cause of minor controversy for Aikman in June, as snaps of him and his girlfriend Haley Clark made the rounds. Clark made the pair Instagram official when she uploaded a pic of them posing during their trip to Italy together. "*we need an Aperol Spritz emoji*," she wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, Aikman has yet to post his new girlfriend to his own Instagram page.