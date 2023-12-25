What We Know About Troy Aikman's Hush-Hush Divorce

Troy Aikman's divorce from Catherine "Capa" Mooty has been a source of speculation since the details of their breakup started to trickle in. Prior to marrying Mooty, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was married to Rhonda Worthey for 10 years, but they called it quits in 2011. At the time, he requested privacy as they dealt with the matter and ended up keeping his second divorce even more quiet. Originally, Aikman was open about their relationship. In June 2017, he announced their engagement on Instagram. "A special day as I proposed to the love of my life," he wrote in the since-deleted post. Months later, Aikman and Mooty were married in Santa Barbara in September of that same year.

Fast forward five years and mild controversy arose as the NFL on Fox analyst appeared to have a new girlfriend — but there was no mention, or hint, that his marriage to Mooty was over. Photos of Aikman on vacation in Italy with his new love interest, Haley Clark, were posted to her Instagram in June. As the photos of the former NFL player and his younger girlfriend circulated, fans wondered about his marital status. The New York Post reported in June 2023 that Aikman and Mooty had been separated for years.

The following day, the New York Post confirmed that Aikman and Mooty had been divorced since 2020 but had not made the breakup public. A look at Mooty's Instagram gave clues about the former couple's post-divorce relationship.