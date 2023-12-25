The Shady Clue That Made Willie Nelson's Second Wife Discover His Infidelity

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Willie Nelson did not "willingly" tell his second wife, Shirley Collie, about his infidelity. Instead, the fellow singer discovered her husband was cheating on her in a surprising way.

Similar to Nelson, Collie was a musician. A country singer and yodeler, Collie rose to fame in the late 1950s with a spot on ABC's "Ozark Jubilee." She went on to release several singles, but it was her song with Nelson titled "Willingly" that would gain them immense fame. It was no secret that the pair had chemistry musically, but it turns out they even sparked a connection romantically. Just a year after they released their collab, the couple decided to tie the knot in 1963. Although not much is known about their relationship, the one thing that is confirmed is that it didn't last. Just shy of a decade into their marriage, the couple got divorced, and it was sparked by Nelson's unfaithfulness.

The "On The Road Again" singer has lived a long life that included multiple marriages. Nelson once told The Telegraph: "Along the way you pick up wives and kids and you are responsible for them. You don't discard them. There is no such thing as ex-wives, only additional wives." However, it was an additional future wife that Collie had to find out about in one of the most unexpected and shocking manners possible.