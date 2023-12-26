What Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson's Jobs Were Before HGTV

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have been building quite a reputation on HGTV, but long before they starred on "Married to Real Estate," the couple had some interesting jobs.

Sherrod and Jackson were welcomed by HGTV viewers in 2022 when their show first premiered. It instantly became a hit with fans. Revealing to HGTV why he thinks it resonated with viewers, Jackson shared, "I think our audience sees themselves. It's not just two hosts. You get to see the family; you get to see the mothers; you get to see real-life crises; you get to see the drama within the construction. And [viewers] can relate. They've been there before." It was evident that viewers were willing to give Sherrod and Jackson a chance, and their show was renewed in June 2022, per HGTV. Basking in the success, Sherrod also shared the news on social media, writing, "Breaking News: HGTV just ordered season 2 of Married To Real Estate!"

Since the announcement, several more seasons of the show have been released, and viewers are getting to learn a little more about Sherrod and Jackson. But while it may seem you know just about everything when it comes to the couple, their previous jobs before HGTV aren't as widely known by fans. But if you're wondering what Sherrod and Jackson were up to before HGTV, we've got you covered because we're about to divulge all the details of what the couple did before renovating and selling homes.