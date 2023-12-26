The Feud Between George Santos And Jimmy Kimmel Explained

Jimmy Kimmel has not shied away from mocking George Santos on late night, even before the politician was ousted from Congress. During a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" episode that aired in March, the show ran a parody reelection commercial that mocked outlandish claims Santos had made in the past. "As the child of a mother who was Jewish and a father who was a velociraptor, I know all too well the challenges that are faced by everyday Americans," the faux-Santos said in the fake election video.

When the politician came under fire for allegedly misappropriating funds to make purchases such as OnlyFans memberships and botox, Kimmel turned up the heat. The show aired a snippet of Santos comparing himself to Mary Magdalene, and the host took shots. "Also because of the whole stealing credit card numbers to pay for OnlyFans thing," Kimmel said on the episode that aired November 27.

Soon after, Santos was officially removed from Congress and he pivoted by creating a Cameo account where he charged fans to make customized videos. People reportedly turned out in droves to request videos from the politician. "[He] is going to be an absolute whale," the platform's CEO, Steven Galanis, told Semafor on December 6. Besides making a profit, Santos had another motive. "To remind these a**holes who think they're holier-than-thou that they will be forgotten in history and I will live forever, period," he said. Santos had unknowingly given Kimmel more fuel for their feud.