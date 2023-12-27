The Tragic Death Of Julia Roberts' Half-Sister Nancy Motes

Note: The article discusses addiction issues and suicide.

Julia Roberts' family is no stranger to fame. Both of her older siblings, Eric Roberts and Lisa Roberts Gillan, are also actors. And while younger film fans might not be as familiar with Eric as they are with Julia, he actually had a stellar career in his early days, earning one Oscar and three Golden Globe nominations. Similarly, Emma Roberts — Julia's niece and Eric's daughter — also went on to prove the acting chops run in the Roberts' veins.

But Eric and Lisa aren't Julia's only siblings. Her mother Betty Sue Bredemus divorced her father when she was young and went on to marry Michael Motes the following year. Bredemus and Motes welcomed a daughter, Nancy Motes, amid a reported unhealthy environment, according to a 2013 Mirror investigation. Sources told the outlet that Julia "feared and despised" Michael, while Bredemus considered the marriage to him "the biggest mistake I ever made." Bredemus divorced Michael in 1983 when Julia, Lisa, and Nancy were still young. Even Eric, who was older and out of the house by then, disliked his mother's second husband. "It was common knowledge where we grew up that Motes was a freak," he said in a 1998 interview.

In light of the difficult circumstances, Bredemus did the best she could. Julia has always admired her resilience. "My mom worked a full-time job and raised three girls pretty much on her own," she told People in 2017. While Lisa and Julia went on to find success, Nancy wasn't as lucky.