Here's How Paula Abdul Really Feels About Simon Cowell Today
Paula Abdul made an unforgettable mark on "American Idol." Along with Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell, the '90s star was an essential piece of the show's original judging panel. While Cowell continuously delivered ruthless critiques, Abdul tended to soften her criticism toward aspiring singers. Naturally, the pair's polar-opposite style caused discord between them.
From the get-go, Abdul had her issues with Cowell. In 2009 — Abdul's final year on "Idol" — the judge opened up about the series with ABC News. Referring to Cowell, she shared, "He's a bully, he's a masterful bully." When asked if he had the biggest ego of the judges, Abdul replied, "Without a doubt. The first day I went to work on season one I quit seven times. Seven times." She explained that Cowell's harshness toward contestants was unbearable to witness.
That said, Abdul's relationship with Cowell wasn't so black-and-white. In 2016, Abdul told Billboard, "Simon and I had a very authentic, interesting, eclectic relationship that played out on TV very well. It's an acquired experience." While Abdul struggled to adjust to the judge's harsh persona at first, she eventually found her footing. "It took me a while to learn how to give it back [to Simon], but boy, was it fun once I did," she said. Years later, Abdul hasn't stopped giving it back to Cowell. But all jokes aside, what does the performer really think of her former "Idol" colleague now?
Paula Abdul loves to roast Simon Cowell...
As of late, Paula Abdul hasn't missed the chance to throw a playful dig at Simon Cowell. In 2022, the performer reflected on her "American Idol" days on "Today with Hoda & Jenna." When asked about Cowell and Randy Jackson, Abdul jokingly cleared her throat and responded, "Who?" She gushed, "Randy's wonderful. He's my brother." As for Cowell, she said, "I have the left side of my brain permanently damaged...he's doing great."
In a March appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Abdul revealed what it was like working alongside the infamously harsh judge. She teased, "I'd have spikes on my heels so I could kick him underneath the table." However, when Jennifer Hudson remarked that Cowell had since mellowed out quite a bit, Abdul agreed with her, attributing his transformation to becoming a dad. "He's different," the former judge said. "Not that different though," Abdul then humorously clarified. The one quality that Cowell has kept? His ever-present snarkiness, Abdul noted. "He still makes jokes every time I see him," she explained, before imitating the British TV personality.
...But it's all in good fun
While Paula Abdul enjoys poking fun at Simon Cowell, the duo's relationship is sweet at its core. Although she frequently clashed with the "American Idol" judge, Abdul still looks back at her experience fondly. In fact, she'd happily team up with Cowell again. In 2020, she told People her dream team should she ever make an "Idol" comeback. "The OGS, Randy [Jackson] and Simon [Cowell]! As excruciating as it could be, I had the best time," Abdul spilled.
At the end of the day, it seems Abdul genuinely cares about Cowell. In October of 2020, the "Straight Up" singer paid tribute to him in an Instagram post. Along with iconic photos of the pair on "American Idol," Abdul wrote, "So many memories, so many laughs. Wishing you the happiest birthday, @SimonCowell." Seemingly referring to Cowell's horrific bike accident that summer, she added, "Sending healing thoughts your way and I hope you're having the most wonderful day."
Abdul might give Cowell a hard time every now and then, but it's clear that her digs are all in good fun.