Here's How Paula Abdul Really Feels About Simon Cowell Today

Paula Abdul made an unforgettable mark on "American Idol." Along with Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell, the '90s star was an essential piece of the show's original judging panel. While Cowell continuously delivered ruthless critiques, Abdul tended to soften her criticism toward aspiring singers. Naturally, the pair's polar-opposite style caused discord between them.

From the get-go, Abdul had her issues with Cowell. In 2009 — Abdul's final year on "Idol" — the judge opened up about the series with ABC News. Referring to Cowell, she shared, "He's a bully, he's a masterful bully." When asked if he had the biggest ego of the judges, Abdul replied, "Without a doubt. The first day I went to work on season one I quit seven times. Seven times." She explained that Cowell's harshness toward contestants was unbearable to witness.

That said, Abdul's relationship with Cowell wasn't so black-and-white. In 2016, Abdul told Billboard, "Simon and I had a very authentic, interesting, eclectic relationship that played out on TV very well. It's an acquired experience." While Abdul struggled to adjust to the judge's harsh persona at first, she eventually found her footing. "It took me a while to learn how to give it back [to Simon], but boy, was it fun once I did," she said. Years later, Abdul hasn't stopped giving it back to Cowell. But all jokes aside, what does the performer really think of her former "Idol" colleague now?