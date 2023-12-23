The Chicks Mourn Tragic Death Of Founding Member Laura Lynch

The country and western world lost a major star with the death of Laura Lynch, founding member of The Chicks, formerly The Dixie Chicks. TMZ reported that the musician tragically died in a car crash in Texas on December 22, at age 65.

Lynch's fellow Chicks shared their grief in an Instagram tribute. "We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing, and traveling together," they captioned a video of Lynch on stage. "Laura was a bright light...her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band."

