Here's What Lara Trump Has Been Up To Since Her Fox News Exit
Lara Trump may have gotten the boot from Fox News, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been up to much since. Lara, wife to Eric Trump, landed the gig on Fox News in 2021, and the network welcomed her with open arms. Per The Guardian, the conservative political figure was thrilled to join the network, sharing with the "Fox & Friends" show, "I'm so excited first of all to be joining the Fox family. I sort of feel like I've been an unofficial member of the team for so long," she continued, "So to be part of the team I'm so, so excited." Lara's gig at the network wouldn't last long, however, as she got let go just a year later.
According to the Los Angeles Times, toward the end of November 2023, Lara was seemingly missing from the network, and weeks later, Fox News confirmed that she was let go. They said, "We appreciate Lara's valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming." Although the decision was reportedly amicable, it was also noted that Rupert Murdoch, the former executive chairman of Fox News parent Fox Corporation, wasn't a big fan of former President Donald Trump running for president again. Whether it was because of Donald or not, Lara left the network, but she's still kept busy, and we're going to fill you in on what the former television correspondent has been up to since.
Lara Trump went into music
Political television correspondent to musician seems like quite the transition, but Lara Trump took the chance. Lara has released two cover singles that have caused quite an uproar. According to Newsweek, in 2020, the family of late musician Tom Petty sent President Donald Trump a cease-and-desist letter after he used his song "I Won't Back Down" during one of his rallies. Years later, Lara seemed to rekindle the conflict after she released a cover of the song.
Whether it comes as a surprise or not, the track did pretty well among supporters. According to Forbes, Lara's cover of "I Won't Back Down" earned the No. 10 spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart in October 2023. She didn't stop there. A month later, the former television correspondent dropped one more single – an acoustic version of the same track.
However, the second release came with some drama after Lara began throwing claims at streaming services, suggesting they were "shadow-banning" her music. She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "No surprise here — suppression of my newest acoustic single, 'I Won't Back Down,' has already begun. Spotify hasn't yet "approved" it (for reasons they cannot explain) but, you can find it everywhere else!!" Despite Lara's claims, both the acoustic and original cover songs are on Spotify. Creating music has been Lara's latest venture following her exit from Fox News, but it's unclear whether she will continue to pursue the new passion.
Lara Trump has spent a lot of time with family
Being let go from Fox News has allowed Lara Trump to spend plenty of time with her family. The former political correspondent has shared several family memories with supporters on social media. In November 2023, Lara posted a photo of her, Eric Trump, and their two kids enjoying the holiday on the beach. She wrote, "Thanksgiving Florida style." From holidays to hot summer days, Lara is making the most of her time with the ones she loves. In July 2023, the mother of two took her kids to the Jersey Shore alongside some friends. Lara shared a couple of snaps from the fun-filled day, from playing carnival games to going on rides — the Trump family was all smiles. Lara captioned her post, "If you aren't doing the Jersey Shore like this, you're doing it wrong." Lara enjoys spending time with her immediate family, but we also can't forget about her relationship with President Donald Trump.
Lara and her kids have been enjoying their time with the former president. In November 2023, the podcast host shared a video of Donald and her daughter taking on Grandparents Day at school. She captioned the post, "When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school #GrandparentsDay." Whether it's her immediate or extended family, Lara has made the most of her free time since getting let go from Fox News.