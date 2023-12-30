Here's What Lara Trump Has Been Up To Since Her Fox News Exit

Lara Trump may have gotten the boot from Fox News, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been up to much since. Lara, wife to Eric Trump, landed the gig on Fox News in 2021, and the network welcomed her with open arms. Per The Guardian, the conservative political figure was thrilled to join the network, sharing with the "Fox & Friends" show, "I'm so excited first of all to be joining the Fox family. I sort of feel like I've been an unofficial member of the team for so long," she continued, "So to be part of the team I'm so, so excited." Lara's gig at the network wouldn't last long, however, as she got let go just a year later.

According to the Los Angeles Times, toward the end of November 2023, Lara was seemingly missing from the network, and weeks later, Fox News confirmed that she was let go. They said, "We appreciate Lara's valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming." Although the decision was reportedly amicable, it was also noted that Rupert Murdoch, the former executive chairman of Fox News parent Fox Corporation, wasn't a big fan of former President Donald Trump running for president again. Whether it was because of Donald or not, Lara left the network, but she's still kept busy, and we're going to fill you in on what the former television correspondent has been up to since.