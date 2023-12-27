The Stunning Transformation Of Princess Margaret From Childhood To 71

Princess Margaret entered the world on August 21, 1930, in Glamis Castle in Scotland, the first British royal to be born on Scottish soil in more than three centuries. Four years younger than sister Elizabeth, Margaret immediately entered a life of almost unimaginable wealth and privilege.

The girls and their parents, then the Duke and Duchess of York, formed a tightly knit family, which their father often referred to as "we four." As a result of this closeness, the sisters became close confidants. "They didn't go to regular schools, they were each other's best friend," royal expert Victoria Arbiter said in the documentary "Princess Margaret: Rebel Without A Crown," as reported by the Express. Their dynamic as children, however, was very different from what it would eventually become. "Elizabeth was quite happy for Margaret to be the center of attention because she said, 'If Margaret's there, she makes everybody laugh.' And so it took the pressure off Elizabeth, who perhaps was more introverted compared to her mischievous sister," added Arbiter.

Despite their closeness, the sisters weren't immune to the occasional bit of sibling rivalry. As their former governess, Marion Crawford, wrote in her book, "The Little Princesses: The Story of the Queen's Childhood by Her Nanny," (via Yahoo! Life), "These were two entirely normal and healthy little girls, and we had our difficulties. Neither was above taking a whack at her adversary if roused."