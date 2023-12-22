The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Princess Margaret

This article contains mentions of overdose.

Being a royal may look glamorous, from the castles and the outfits to the fun-filled events; it seems like a life many would dream of. But in reality, being a royal isn't all it's cracked up to be. Many members of the royal family have had to live tragic lives, including Princess Margaret.

Born in April 1930, Princess Margaret was the youngest daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. Being the younger sibling, Margaret was not the heir to the throne, and instead, her older sister, Queen Elizabeth II, would take the place of her father. Although she would never have to deal with the stress and turmoil of becoming the monarch of England, Margaret still faced her own set of tragic situations during her lifetime.

Even Prince Harry revealed in his memoir, "Spare," that despite not knowing her well, he knew his great-aunt lived a tragic life. He wrote, "Like most Britons, I mainly knew of her. I was conversant with the general contours of her sad life. Great loves thwarted by the Palace. Exuberant streaks of self-destruction splashed across the tabloids..." Prince Harry gave royal enthusiasts a taste of what Princess Margaret has had to deal with in her life in his memoir. But, there were so many more difficulties and sad situations that she had to come across that many may not even be familiar with.