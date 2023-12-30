Dark Secrets The Late Carrie Fisher Tried To Hide

The following article contains references to mental health issues and addiction.

As the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher was already Hollywood royalty when she was born in 1956. Not that she didn't earn that status on her own as well. The late movie star went on to forge an impressive legacy for herself, as every "Star Wars" fan knows well. Fisher never could have known that from the age of 19, she would forever be Princess Leia, but the role defined her career. Even as she moved on from the sci-fi franchise with other roles in cult-classic flicks like "When Harry Met Sally" and turned her hand to writing, producing her debut novel "Postcards from the Edge" in the late '80s, Leia followed. And in the end, Fisher embraced it, reprising her infamous role in 2015.

Fisher tragically died the following year at the age of 60. But before she did, she released two memoirs about her life: "Wishful Drinking" in 2008 and "The Princess Diarist," in October 2016, just two months before her untimely death. In her autobiographies, she revealed a lot of secrets she'd previously kept hidden, and some were darker than others. Her reasoning? "Because I grew up in a public family, I never really had a private life. And so if those issues are going to be public, I would rather them to be public the way I've experienced them rather than someone else assuming things about me," she wrote in "Wishful Drinking" (via HuffPost). Keep reading to find out what dark secrets the late Carrie Fisher tried to hide.