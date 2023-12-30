The Tragic Truth About Ruby Rose

This article contains references to domestic abuse, child sexual abuse, suicide, and eating disorders.

Australian star Ruby Rose first stepped out into the public eye at the age of 16 as a model and TV presenter before she set her sights on Hollywood. Over the years, Rose, who came out as gay at age 12 and is gender fluid, has undergone a stunning transformation to a more androgynous style, which they documented in her autobiographical short film "Break Free."

Through her acting career, Rose, who continues to use she/her pronouns as well as they/them, has built up a reputation as an action star thanks to roles in "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" and "SAS: Red Notice." She was also at the center of an iconic moment in TV history for the LGBTQIA+ community when she took on the role of the titular superhero in "Batwoman." Announcing her life-changing role on Instagram (via Teen Vogue) back in 2018, they said: "I am beyond thrilled and honored ... this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented."

Unfortunately, her life hasn't been as rosy as it may look from the other side of the screen. The actor faced many obstacles early in life and had a rough childhood, had difficulties navigating fame as a queer person, and struggled with her mental health. "I've had ups, I've had downs — I've lived very publicly and not always been the best representation of myself," they previously admitted to The Guardian. Let's dig into the tragic truth about Ruby Rose.