Parasite Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Reportedly Dead At 48

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, who starred in the critically acclaimed film "Parasite," has died at the age of 48 from an apparent suicide, the Korea Times reports.

According to the outlet, the actor was found dead inside a parked vehicle in Seoul on December 27, 10:30 am local time. Per the authorities, Lee had written a note before leaving his home.

Lee is best known for his work in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite," in which he played Nathan, the head of the affluent Park family. He is survived by his wife, actor Jeon Hye-jin, and their two children.

More to come...