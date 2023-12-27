Why Andre Braugher Mostly Left Hollywood Behind Before His Death

Despite being so well known in television, particularly in shows about law enforcement, Andre Braugher was backing away from constant work in Hollywood. The late actor was getting back into the groove of things in New Jersey, cutting back on the cross-country flights and spending more time with his family.

Braugher had a deep, profound love for the art of acting. So much so that the Chicago native went to Stanford for his undergraduate degree in acting and then to Juilliard for his master's degree. Braugher became an esteemed actor whose roles in shows like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Homicide: Life on the Street" catapulted him to fame. Braugher's work on the craft was far from unnoticed by his peers.

Executive Producer Barry Levinson reflected on Braugher's work on the show following the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor's death at age 61 from lung cancer. "What [is] interesting is that as an actor, he almost invariably exceeded what you thought you might get," Levinson told People. "That's what was, I think, unique about him in his very simple way without a lot of to-do. He delivered and exceeded your expectations." Although he was successful in his career, it appeared he didn't favor being in the Hollywood limelight as much as he enjoyed spending time with his family.