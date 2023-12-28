Here's Who Hallmark Star Corey Sevier Is Married To In Real Life

Hallmark Channel movies are known for being incredibly romantic and sweet, and fans can't get enough of the network's love stories — both on and off-screen. There is always plenty of buzz and curiosity around the real-life partners of Hallmark's leading women and men, and all that romance has even led to some Hallmark Channel stars getting married to each other in real life. However, despite the constant interest, some of the network's biggest names have managed to keep their private lives out of the media. That includes Corey Sevier. The Hallmark A-lister seems to have taken a page from Tyler Hynes' hush-hush approach to love, revealing as little as possible about his personal life.

Even so, he has slipped up a few times, and we do know he's married to writer and producer Kate Pragnellr. What's more, while they've kept their union mostly under wraps, it sounds pretty darn picture-perfect. Speaking with Pop Culturalist in 2023, Sevier credited his wife for being a source of strength and the reason for his ongoing success. "Life in the arts has its ups and downs," he mused. "If you're fortunate enough to have that love, support, and trust with the people around you, it does give you the courage to take risks and to take chances."

Here's everything we know about who Hallmark star Corey Sevier is married to in real life and what their union is really like.