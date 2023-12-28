Here's Who Hallmark Star Corey Sevier Is Married To In Real Life
Hallmark Channel movies are known for being incredibly romantic and sweet, and fans can't get enough of the network's love stories — both on and off-screen. There is always plenty of buzz and curiosity around the real-life partners of Hallmark's leading women and men, and all that romance has even led to some Hallmark Channel stars getting married to each other in real life. However, despite the constant interest, some of the network's biggest names have managed to keep their private lives out of the media. That includes Corey Sevier. The Hallmark A-lister seems to have taken a page from Tyler Hynes' hush-hush approach to love, revealing as little as possible about his personal life.
Even so, he has slipped up a few times, and we do know he's married to writer and producer Kate Pragnellr. What's more, while they've kept their union mostly under wraps, it sounds pretty darn picture-perfect. Speaking with Pop Culturalist in 2023, Sevier credited his wife for being a source of strength and the reason for his ongoing success. "Life in the arts has its ups and downs," he mused. "If you're fortunate enough to have that love, support, and trust with the people around you, it does give you the courage to take risks and to take chances."
Here's everything we know about who Hallmark star Corey Sevier is married to in real life and what their union is really like.
Everything we know about Kate Pragnell
Corey Sevier and Kate Pragnell have done a great job keeping their private life to themselves. Even so, a little online sleuthing has revealed that while they now both share a career in Hollywood, that wasn't always the case. According to her LinkedIn, Pragnell hails from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and has a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Environmental Biology from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. According to the school's Queen's Laboratory for Ecosystem Geography (QLEG), Pragnell was a passionate student who spent 2009 to 2010 working on a research project titled "Dendrochronological studies of tall willow shrubs Salix sp. at treeline in the Ruby Range, Yukon Territory." Since then, she's transitioned over to film and has held a wide variety of positions, including script coordinator, assistant production coordinator, and creative development executive. However, most of her credits come from being a screenwriter. According to IMDb, she's penned seven scripts for Hallmark as of 2023 and has gotten the chance to work with her husband on three of them. Namely 2020's "Heart of the Holidays," 2021's "It Takes a Christmas Village," and 2023's "Take Me Back for Christmas."
The pair also have a growing family. As Sevier told Pop Culturalist in his 2023 interview, "I have a four-year-old and another on the way," and they likely won't stop there. "Continuing to grow as a family is super important," he shared.
Corey Sevier and Kate Pragnell love working together
Not only has Corey Sevier starred in three films written by his wife, Kate Pragnell, but he's also directed each of them. As the actor told Pop Culturalist in 2023, while some couples may struggle to blend personal with professional, it's always been easy — and enjoyable — for them. "Having the opportunity to collaborate and create your own content has been a real blessing for us, so we hope to keep pursuing that and telling hopefully meaningful stories that will mean a lot to people," he gushed. Addressing their latest joint venture, 2023's "Take Me Back for Christmas," Sevier revealed to TV Fanatic that he and Pragnell collaborated from the get-go after being inspired by "The Family Man," starring Nicolas Cage. "My wife and I were literally sitting down on the couch watching it one night, and I turned to her, and I said, 'You know what? What if we made a Christmas movie like that?'" he recalled. "Next thing you know, here we are a year later, and the movie's about to air." From writing to filming, they shared every aspect of the flick, but Sevier was quick to praise his partner, musing, "She's the brains of the operation, for sure."
She's also his biggest support system. As the Hallmark star told Pop Culturalist, she's been pivotal to his success. "We've been together for ten years, collaborating and doing this together," he shared. "We're very supportive of each other on both sides."