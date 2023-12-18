A Deep Dive Into Hallmark Star Tyler Hynes' Hush-Hush Love Life
Tyler Hynes is a Hallmark staple and fan favorite. Since his debut on the network in 2018's "Falling for You," the Canadian-born actor has been winning over legions of fans with his strong talent, good looks, and on-screen chemistry. Whether it be with fellow Hallmark A-listers Rhiannon Fish — who said she was "really happy" about getting to kiss him in "A Picture of Her" — or Erin Krakow, Hynes' penchant for rom-coms is undeniable. In fact, fans loved him and Krakow so much in 2021's "It Was Always You," they began hoping the pair would start dating off-screen. "They are so great together — I only wish they were together in real life," wrote one enthusiastic fan on Instagram. However, it seems Krakow is dating another co-star, "When Calls the Heart" hunk Ben Rosenbaum. As for Hynes, well... his love life is a lot more difficult to pinpoint.
For years, folks have openly wondered who the actor is tied to in real life, but despite the Internet's best sleuthing efforts, Hynes has remained a closed book. He hasn't posted nor spoken much about his personal life, making it challenging to separate fact from fiction. However, based on the few sporadic mentions he has made, it's possible to piece together a small dating history. Here's what we know about Hallmark star Tyler Hynes' hush-hush love life.
Who has Tyler Hynes dated?
While Tyler Hynes has neither confirmed nor denied it, several sources linked him to Instagram model Racquel Natasha back in 2017. According to Blurred Reality, rumors began to swirl when Hynes reportedly posted a photo of Natasha and her dog to Instagram, writing, "Missing my girls." Then, in a strange turn of events, he quickly deleted the snap. The date sure fits Natasha's relationship timeline. In 2021, she told Mood for Thought that she was inspired to start blogging after taking a trip to the Nordics with her then-beau, who clearly was not Hynes. "In 2014, I went traveling with my boyfriend, and he was from Sweden," she said. Then, in 2022, Natasha was linked to Paris Hilton's ex, River Viiperi, which means she would've potentially been free to date Hynes around 2017. What's more, in October 2017, she celebrated Canadian Thanksgiving with a cheeky Instagram post that showed her standing outside Toronto's La Cubana restaurant, which she captioned, "Thankful for my boyfriend who takes these pics and puts up with me." Notably, Toronto is Hynes' hometown.
The only time Hynes ever openly mentioned a partner was one year later, in October 2018, when he told My Devotional Thoughts, "My girlfriend opened up my Twitter the other day, and I haven't been on there in so long — she told me I had so many followers." Given that Natasha has built a career out of social media, she could very likely have been the one perusing his channels.
What it's like dating Tyler Hynes
Since he ever-so-briefly mentioned the existence of a girlfriend back in 2018, Tyler Hynes has kept his personal life impressively private. The actor has not even hinted at whether or not he might be in a relationship, nor has he posted any telling images. What he has revealed, albeit minimally, is what it would be like to go on a date with him.
In 2023, while promoting the release of "A Picture of Her," Hallmark hosted a Facebook Live with the actor during which he was asked to share his idea of the perfect date. "I think a ride on a back of a motorcycle is never really a bad thing," Hynes began, noting it's something he's done in the past. However, he explained it's less about aiming for perfection and more about spontaneity. "I like when things go the way they're supposed to and if you don't quite know how that evening is gonna go down, I think that's all the more fun and it feels like it becomes something organic to the situation, to the person that you're across from," he mused. "Trying to contrive something that feels like an idea of what a date should be is probably not how I would go about it."