A Deep Dive Into Hallmark Star Tyler Hynes' Hush-Hush Love Life

Tyler Hynes is a Hallmark staple and fan favorite. Since his debut on the network in 2018's "Falling for You," the Canadian-born actor has been winning over legions of fans with his strong talent, good looks, and on-screen chemistry. Whether it be with fellow Hallmark A-listers Rhiannon Fish — who said she was "really happy" about getting to kiss him in "A Picture of Her" — or Erin Krakow, Hynes' penchant for rom-coms is undeniable. In fact, fans loved him and Krakow so much in 2021's "It Was Always You," they began hoping the pair would start dating off-screen. "They are so great together — I only wish they were together in real life," wrote one enthusiastic fan on Instagram. However, it seems Krakow is dating another co-star, "When Calls the Heart" hunk Ben Rosenbaum. As for Hynes, well... his love life is a lot more difficult to pinpoint.

For years, folks have openly wondered who the actor is tied to in real life, but despite the Internet's best sleuthing efforts, Hynes has remained a closed book. He hasn't posted nor spoken much about his personal life, making it challenging to separate fact from fiction. However, based on the few sporadic mentions he has made, it's possible to piece together a small dating history. Here's what we know about Hallmark star Tyler Hynes' hush-hush love life.