Tyler Hynes Once Suffered A Serious Injury On The Set Of A Hallmark Movie

Actor Tyler Hynes went through an accident during a recent film shoot. Hynes has starred in numerous Hallmark Channel romance films such as "Falling for You," "It's Christmas, Eve," and "Flip That Romance." In a 2021 interview with Southern Living, Hynes spoke about Hallmark's dedication to creating a plethora of romantic flicks for viewers.

"There are so many great romantic movies out there that I feel like, I'm really happy that Hallmark has carved out this niche and kind of revitalized this genre," Hynes said. "And I think, as it starts to grow and evolve, we can get closer and closer to those kinds of movies with the movies that we make, I hope." Additionally, in 2022 Hynes talked to Culturess regarding his enjoyment of filming for Hallmark due to their wide range of storytelling. ”I like the fact that each one of them is a new clean slate," Hynes said of Hallmark projects. "It's a new character, new movie, new story and new qualities about that story or character that you might be able to approach in a different way. That gives you the opportunity to approach it fresh." While on set for one of his latest films, Hynes, unfortunately, ended up with a serious injury.