Tyler Hynes Once Suffered A Serious Injury On The Set Of A Hallmark Movie
Actor Tyler Hynes went through an accident during a recent film shoot. Hynes has starred in numerous Hallmark Channel romance films such as "Falling for You," "It's Christmas, Eve," and "Flip That Romance." In a 2021 interview with Southern Living, Hynes spoke about Hallmark's dedication to creating a plethora of romantic flicks for viewers.
"There are so many great romantic movies out there that I feel like, I'm really happy that Hallmark has carved out this niche and kind of revitalized this genre," Hynes said. "And I think, as it starts to grow and evolve, we can get closer and closer to those kinds of movies with the movies that we make, I hope." Additionally, in 2022 Hynes talked to Culturess regarding his enjoyment of filming for Hallmark due to their wide range of storytelling. ”I like the fact that each one of them is a new clean slate," Hynes said of Hallmark projects. "It's a new character, new movie, new story and new qualities about that story or character that you might be able to approach in a different way. That gives you the opportunity to approach it fresh." While on set for one of his latest films, Hynes, unfortunately, ended up with a serious injury.
Tyler Hynes 'got a concussion' on the set of Always Amore
Tyler Hynes hurt himself amid the making of the 2022 Hallmark Channel film "Always Amore." While chatting for a "Remark the Show" interview in 2022, Hynes opened up about this experience. "The last injury I had was on this movie, though, and it was a doozy," Hynes said. "I got a concussion while making this movie in the last two days." Hynes stated that the concussion resulted from a fall on set, which took place while he was alone. "I've had some spills in my time — this one really rocked my noodle, and I was out of it," Hynes said. He later added, "I was by myself, just head in my hand, blood in my hand, going, 'Oh, great. I gotta go to work now.'" Hynes also recalled being "fully concussed" while performing in the final scene of "Always Amore."
In March 2022, Hynes spoke to Digital Journal about the positive moments of acting in the movie, which also starred Autumn Reeser and Patty McCormack. "It was a nice time, and it was a cute little film," Hynes said. "It acknowledges people in the hospitality industry. I hope people enjoy the movie." Hynes has remained a frequent actor for the Hallmark Channel.
Tyler Hynes has continued his Hallmark Channel reign
After sustaining a concussion on the set of "Always Amore," Tyler Hynes hasn't slowed down his with his Hallmark Channel performances. Since this 2022 film, Hynes has gone on to act in Hallmark films "Three Wise Men and a Baby," "Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas," and "A Picture of Her." One of these releases marked a major feat for Hallmark; "Three Wise Men and a Baby" earned the position of 2022's most-viewed cable TV film, as reported by Variety in November 2022.
In June 2023, People reported that Hynes and several other Hallmark Channel stars went to Hallmark's Kansas City headquarters, where they toured the building and had a chance to interact with staff members. Hynes took to Instagram to discuss this visit. "Every person I encountered had the same reaction when I asked about their time there, a sincere warmth for their corner of the sandbox they occupied," Hynes said. He added, "Integrity, sustainability, diversity, inclusivity, these are some of the words that echoed through those halls with sincerity and that's certainly what I enjoy concerning myself with." In addition to praising Hallmark colleagues, Hynes has also expressed his thanks toward his loyal fans, who refer to themselves as "Hynies" or "Spicy Hynies." "They are the hardcore fans, and a rare and beautiful bunch," Hynes told Digital Journal in 2023. "I am so grateful they exist and they have all the fun that they have."